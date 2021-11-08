Chris Pratt says he is “sad and depressed” after being criticized for a post about his daughter, and the star’s mother-in-law comes to his defense

WL! After causing a stir with a post about his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, on social media, Chris Pratt recently vented about feeling “sad and depressed”. In stories, the star tried to encourage his followers to continue with their tasks even when they are down. Despite everything, the actor did not cite or rebut the criticism he received.

In his account, Chris said that “went to bed last night feeling really sad and depressed“, “woke up feeling like a drug” and “I didn’t want to train“. The star explained that he forced himself to change his thinking to something more positive based on his religion.

“I knew that if I put up my Christian music playlist, went into the woods for a run, I would feel better. I didn’t want to do it, but I did it anyway and, my God, I was right. I went to the forest and put my blood to circulate“he said, despite not mentioning the controversy.

Very religious, the artist gave advice to his followers. “That moment really captivated me and then, I just want to say, all the glory to God. Do exercise, maybe listen to some Christian music or maybe listen to the word, because it really helped me this morning“, he pointed out.

After everything that happened, Pratt’s mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, came to her son-in-law’s defense. The journalist and ex-wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote a commentary filling the actor with praise. “I would like to remind you today what a good man you are, what a great father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a great husband you are to Katherine, what a great son-in-law you are to me, and what a great sense of mood you have!“, said the lady.

She ended by sending a loving message to the star: “I love you Chris, keep being you and above all the noise, your kids love you, your family loves you, your wife loves you. You have a wonderful life and I’m proud of you“.

understand the controversy

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt is being criticized by the public after a statement made to his wife on social media on Wednesday (3). The actor, who is married to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine, is being accused of objectifying the current woman and still belittling his son from his first marriage in the published text.

“People. Really. Look how she’s looking at me! To mean. Find someone who looks at you like that! She has given me an amazing life, a beautiful and healthy daughter, she chews so loud I sometimes put my headphones on to smother it, but this is love! She helps me with everything. In return, I periodically open a pot of pickles. This is the exchange”, wrote Pratt in the caption, which accompanied an image of the smiling couple.

The actor continued the long text about his wife: “Your heart is pure and belongs to me. My greatest treasure, right next to my Ken Griffey Jr card [astro do beisebol]. That if you know it, you know it says a lot. It’s your birthday in about six weeks. So if I don’t buy her anything, I’ll tell her to look at this post again. I love you, darling”, finished, alongside heart emojis.

The image received more than 2.1 million likes and positive comments, including from his own wife, who exchanged alliances with the actor in 2019 and shared the post on her own account. “Wow! It’s only when I’m eating cereal, but I love you”, wrote Katherine. See the full publication:

There were many criticisms and one specific sentence was well condemned. Pratt says in the text that his current wife gave him a healthy daughter, Lyla, 1 year old. However, Chris is also Jack’s father, stemming from his marriage to actress Anna Faris, who, according to BuzzFeed, was born prematurely and had a brain hemorrhage, resulting in mild problems with his eyesight and leg muscles.

“Why mention that she gave you a healthy daughter? Have you forgotten that your child was born prematurely and has health problems? This is a passive-aggressive thing”, said a profile. “I noticed the emphasis on her ‘gave’ you a healthy daughter. Looks like your first child wasn’t good enough”, accused another. “You have a child, right? Shouldn’t he also be a great treasure?”, pointed one more. Despite numerous criticisms, Pratt keeps the publication on his Instagram.