City Hall prepares notices for hiring new service providers in the health area

To form a new network of medical assistance to beneficiaries, the City of Goiânia, through the Municipal Institute of Health Care for Servants of Goiânia (Imas), prepares a public call for the accreditation of service providers in the area of ​​health in the capital.

The notices are in the final stages of preparation and will be published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality. The current contracts are for 2016 and expire at the end of this year. The New Law on Tenders and Contracts with the Public Administration was approved and published after nearly 25 years of discussions and processing.

According to the president of Imas. Júnior Café, this public call aims to give publicity and opportunity to professionals and service providers who want to join the network, thus expanding the services offered by the institute.

On April 1, 2021, Law No. 14.133/2021 was sanctioned and published in the Federal Official Gazette, which, in short, consolidates in a single normative diploma the legal regime applicable to public bidding and administrative contracts, including some amendments that the administration itself was already using it, through TCU decisions.

The legal rules are based on: the General Bidding Law (Law No. 8.666/93), Auction Law (Law No. 10.520/2002) and, extraordinarily, Law No. 12,462/11, which provides for the Differentiated Contracting Regime ( RDC).

According to Mayor Rogério Cruz, the new law entered into force on the date of its publication, but it remains optional until the timeframe of April 2003, when the previous provisions will be revoked. However, Rogério highlights the importance of procedural flexibility and simplification “which provide greater legal certainty to bidders and individuals hired by the Public Administration”, he points out.

Sirley Camilo, from IMAS editors