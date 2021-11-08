Colorados mark Gre-Nal weekend with the “horn”

The “horn” blew the final whistle of the classic Gre-Nal this Saturday and stretched across social media on Sunday. Inter’s official links were flooded with references to Grêmio’s bad times. Not only athletes like Patrick and Matheus Cadorini, but even the club’s Twitter account, which published the phrase “Everyday”, a kind of “inside joke” that became popular among Colorados to mock the rival.

If in recent years, Colorados have found themselves at the center of jokes and ironies on the part of Grêmio players, the 1-0 on Saturday was the time for payback. As soon as the game was over, Patrick ran across the field with two cardboard coffins in his rival’s colors, alluding to possible relegation – which, incidentally, started a general confusion.

EVERY DAY! — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) November 6, 2021

Much more polite, coach Diego Aguirre preferred to focus on field issues only. First, he criticized the comments that the team had preserved players like Yuri Alberto and Moisés against São Paulo to play the derby. Afterwards, he admitted that even though the rival’s situation was much more complicated, a setback in the derby would have complicated repercussions.

“Losing today would be a disaster, but when you win a Gre-Nal, you get stronger. We needed this victory, the club needed it, as did the fans too. Now we need to evolve. Maybe we could have won with one more goal, we had some counterattacks and we could have killed the game”, he said.



