Farid Germano Filho is a journalist identified with Grêmio, after the GreNal on Saturday (6), he recorded a video commenting on the game. Farid analyzed the performance of the tricolor and chose two individuals as the main responsible for the defeat.

The first was Vagner Mancini who climbed badly, according to Farid. However, at this point most everyone agrees that the coach made some pretty bad lineup choices. But what caught the most attention was his revolt against the first Grêmio defensive midfielder Thiago Santos.

“He climbed badly (Vagner Mancini), he put a troglodyte on the field who, in addition to being a terrible football player, is a garbage player. It’s garbage, garbage, garbage” said Farid Germano Filho.

Clearly the journalist was very angry with the defeat of the tricolor to Internacional and perhaps even more angry with the choices made by Vagner Mancini.

Perhaps Farid’s image was that of many Grêmio fans after the match against Inter, of total irritability, due to the team’s performance and the choices made by the coach. As you can imagine, Vagner Mancini was not the right person to get Grêmio out of this situation.

Commentator identified with Grêmio calls Thiago Santos garbage

Actually, the hiring of Thiago Santos doesn’t seem to have worked out for Grêmio. When the athlete arrived, many people had really liked the signing, but little by little he was revealing his flaws and now he has sunk the team with his flaws.

By hiring Thiago Santos, the tricolor had to pay FC Dallas from the United States, 1 million dollars (R$ 5.6 million). But part of the amount has not yet been paid, however, it must be paid at the end of the season.

