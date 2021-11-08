Companies open job, internship and trainee vacancies; see list | work and career

The companies Vivo, XP, Soulan Group, iCertus, EY, Promon Engenharia, Gerdau, Águas do Brasil Group, Docket, Andrade Gutierrez, Clariant and B. Braun have job openings, internships and trainees open. See below for details of the selection processes.

Vivo opened 300 exclusive vacancies for people with disabilities in various areas, such as engineering, customer services, IT, B2B, among others. The opportunities are for more than 175 cities in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Sergipe, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Pernambuco, Paraná, Roraima, Federal District and Santa Catarina. Among the benefits are meal and transportation vouchers; health and dental plan; life insurance; birthday day off; smartphone, special discount on landlines, broadband, pay TV and apps, mobility (home office) and parental leave. Vacancies are available on the website https://vivodiversidade.gupy.io/. On November 16, the company will promote a virtual fair to clarify doubts – you must register through the link until the day of the event.

XP Inc. announces its first corporate internship program with the opening of more than 100 vacancies, with priority for hiring women, black people and people with disabilities. The scholarship is R$1,800.

The vacancies are for the areas of Technology (Data, Products, Software Engineering, Design and Infrastructure), Corporate (People and Management, Finance, Legal, Audit, Fraud Prevention, Compliance, Operations, CRM and Marketing), Commercial (B2B , B2C, Private Banking, XP Empresas, XP Corporate and Customer Success) and Financial Market (Trading Desk, Treasury, Investment Banking, Operations, Research and Asset).

Students must be actively enrolled in higher education institutions, in courses correlated with the application areas; course completion between 12/2022 and 12/2023, availability to intern for six hours a day and start the internship in February 2022. Benefits include meal vouchers of R$ 32 per day, medical and dental plan, home assistance monthly office, home office furniture and day care assistance. Information at the link https://lp.xpi.com.br/estagio.

The Soulan Group has 210 vacancies open for the position of logistics assistant in a company in the logistics and e-commerce segment in the region of Osasco (SP). Vacancies are temporary, but there is the possibility of hiring. Information and registration at: https://bit.ly/Soulan_VagasLogistica_NOV21

iCertus is hiring more than 100 employees to join the sales, marketing, customer service and human resources teams. All vacancies are located at fintech’s headquarters in Curitiba (PR). Applications can be made directly through the website https://icertus.com.br/trabalhe-conosco/.

EY opened the 2021 Trainee Program. The opportunities are aimed at university students and recent graduates (up to two years):

Accounting Sciences: from the 2nd year and basic level English;

IT courses: from the penultimate year and basic level English;

Business Administration, Actuarial Sciences, Law, Economics, Engineering (all), Statistics, Physics, Mathematics, Marketing, Architecture, Design, Advertising and Advertising and International Relations: from the penultimate year of graduation and intermediate level English.

Among the benefits are a graduation subsidy, meal/meal ticket, transportation voucher, medical assistance, profit sharing and life insurance. Subscriptions by link.

Promon Engenharia has 12 internship opportunities open in São Paulo for the sectors of Processes, Mechanics – Technical and Superior, Planning, Electrical – Technical and Superior, Civil – Superior, Piping – Technical and Superior, Offers and Proposals, Financial Planning and Supplies. Those interested must study areas related to the sectors and have the maximum graduation date in December/23. Among the benefits are medical and dental assistance, life insurance, food stamps and transportation. Subscriptions on the link.

Gerdau opened the G.Start internship program in 35 cities across the country such as Chapecó, Araçariguama, Araraquara, Cuiabá and Vitória. The training areas sought are Administration, Computer Science, Accounting, Engineering, Economics, Psychology, Human Resources and related areas. Among the benefits are medical and dental assistance, pharmacy assistance and transportation vouchers. Subscriptions on the link.

Grupo Águas do Brasil opened the 2022 internship program in 11 cities across the country, including Niterói, Araçoiaba da Serra, Jaú and Votorantim. These are opportunities for students in Biological Sciences, Civil Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Production Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Environmental Management and Technician in Chemistry. To participate, you must be attending the last 2 years and have an updated registration statement. Among the benefits are transportation vouchers and meal vouchers. Subscriptions on the link.

Docket has open opportunities in the technology area for the following positions: UX/UI Designer (User Experience and User Interface, focused on the client and on the brand’s website/platform, respectively), Product Owner, Back-end Developer and Front-Developer end. Among the benefits offered are transportation, food and meal vouchers; health, dental and life insurance plan; daycare assistance for children up to one year old and baby cash after children are born. Interested parties can subscribe at https://docket.gupy.io/.

Andrade Gutierrez opened the 2022 Internship Program, with 23 vacancies for higher education students with completion scheduled for June or December 2023, who are available to work 30 hours a week, have intermediate English or Spanish and can work in São Paulo or Belo Horizon. The stipend ranges from R$1,900 to R$2,200.

There will be 19 places for São Paulo, in the courses Compliance, Engineering, Operational Excellence, New Businesses – Energy, Oil and Gas, Business Planning, Supplies and Information Technology, and 4 places for Belo Horizonte, in the areas of Internal Audit, Planning and Control and Information Technology. The program offers benefits such as life insurance, transportation vouchers, meal or food vouchers, paid recess, medical assistance and flexible hours. Registration runs until December 3rd at https://www.ciadeestagios.com.br/vagas/andradegutierrez/

Clariant launched the 2022 Internship Program with 13 places for students in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Administration, Finance and Logistics, who must have advanced English and availability to intern in Suzano (SP), Santo Amaro (SP) and Rio das Ostras ( RJ). The grant-aid ranges from R$1,190.20 to 1,878.87. Among the benefits are meal vouchers, transportation vouchers, dental and medical assistance and life insurance. Applications until December 6 at https://app.ciadeestagios.com.br/empresas/334.