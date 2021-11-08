company estimates the number of patients will triple

AC Immune, a developer of drugs to fight Alzheimer’s, believes the number of families affected by the degenerative disease could nearly triple by 2050, reaching 150 million, its CEO said in an interview with a German magazine.

The company recently secured a multimillion-dollar investment from major backers of covid-19 vaccine developer in Germany, BioNTech, and also acquired a potential Parkinson’s vaccine.

AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer, in an interview with the German business magazine Wirtschaftswoche, described Alzheimer’s, an incurable disease whose origin is unknown, as “a slow pandemic that spreads around the world”. It currently affects 55 million families, she said.

Athos, a holding company owned by Andreas and Thomas Struengmann —BioNTech’s anchor investors— along with financial firms MIG and First Capital Partner, jointly own 12% of AC Immune after a deal concluded a few weeks ago, Pfeifer said. The investment was announced in July.

Athos and MIG were involved in founding BioNTech, which with partner Pfizer developed the most widely used Covid-19 vaccine in the western world, and both companies remain the main shareholders.

AC Immune is working on several compounds for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, including vaccines.

The company has not yet released a drug.