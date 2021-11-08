Competitors help runner finish New York Marathon; watch VIDEO | World

Competitors helped a runner finish the course after falling a few meters from the end of the New York Marathon this Sunday (7), see the VIDEO above.
The man – who was never identified – was 200 meters from the finish line when he fell visibly tired. Other runners helped him to his feet and complete the challenge.
At least three athletes didn’t mind delaying the journey and gave a lesson in humanity by carrying the competitor in their arms.
- New Covid Outbreak Makes China Postpone Wuhan Marathon
- VIDEO: More than 30,000 people participate in the New York Marathon
The act was applauded by fans who followed the race at the end of the 42 km, inside Central Park and shared on social networks.
Man is carried at the end of the NY Marathon — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media
The New York Marathon took place again this year after the event was canceled in 2020 due to protocols imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
More than 30,000 people participate in the New York Marathon
Only 33,000 runners were able to participate in this 50th edition of the race.
The race is highly popular with both amateur and professional runners, and recorded a record 53,627 athletes who crossed the finish line in 2019, the last time it was run.
Athletes were required to present a negative Covid-19 test or vaccination certificate in order to participate.