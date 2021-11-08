Complaints against application drivers who cancel races increase





Transport app users have witnessed the usual five to ten minutes of waiting multiply to up to an hour due to recurrent cancellations of races by drivers. In a single order, there are consumer reports of up to eight dropouts. There are also those cases where, after acceptance, the driver changes the route or informs the customer that he will not take the trip, forcing him to cancel and pay the fee imposed by the applications for these cases or the full value of the untraveled route .

This, incidentally, is the most frequent complaint registered in Procon Carioca against Uber and 99. Both applications were notified by Procon Carioca to provide clarifications in view of the increase in complaints.

Until October this year, Uber had 773 complaints, surpassing the 770 registered in the 12 months of 2020 and well above the 593 in 2019. The 99 registered 225 complaints, against one registered last year and 85 in 2019.

— Excessive cancellation makes the quality of services provided to the consumer poor. We want to know the reason for the cancellations – says Igor Costa, president of Procon Carioca.

Milena Marinho, a Psychology student from Rio de Janeiro, resident of Barra da Tijuca, says she goes through daily cancellations, and the result is delays in her appointments:

“Even though I call Uber 30 minutes earlier than I usually do, I always end up late. I get to wait 30 minutes and an hour. What it seems is that the driver sees where the race is going and, if it’s not worth it, cancels.

Felipe Ducca, a resident of Tatuapé, in São Paulo, has already developed a strategy to reduce waiting time:

— I get up to three apps open at the same time trying to find a race. It’s happened that I’ve received more than eight cancellations in a row before a driver accepted my ride. Whenever possible, I avoid canceling the races so as not to have the cost of R$ 5. I think we should have the chance to evaluate the driver who canceled, as they often ask the destination in the chat and then cancel.

Law student Fernanda Melo says that she recently asked her aunt to take her aunt’s groceries from the supermarket, from Vila da Penha to Vila Cosmos, in the North Zone of Rio. Fernanda to cancel the race.

‘He passed the market and went around. I asked for the app if it was doing this so I could cancel it. And he said, “Yes, you have 5 minutes to cancel.” I said I wasn’t going to cancel, and threatened to report to Uber. In two minutes, he canceled.

Reason would be the increase in fuel prices

Driver Rafael Arcanjo, 39, admits the increase in cancellations. And he says that it is currently a prejudice to accept short routes:

— When I started, Uber paid R$7.75 for a 4 km race, on average. Today, it’s only BRL 6.19. Meanwhile, fuel, tires and maintenance have become more expensive.

Driver Luciano da Silva, also 39, prefers to drive on the 99 because of the higher pay, compared to Uber. According to him, after the platform increased the amount transferred to partners, right after the shower of complaints from users about cancellations, the problem diminished.

— The main reason for cancellations is the increase in fuel prices. It’s not worth doing a 10 to 12 minute run, an average of 5km, for R$ 6.50.

Renata Ruback, chief advisor at Procon Carioca, points out, however, that choosing the consumer is an abusive practice and that applications can be held responsible. She adds:

— Claims for undue charges for travel not taken or cancellation fees still show an application failure, even when a refund is made. This charge should not even be made, as the app’s driver is monitored for the route taken.

99 states that the cancellation rate in the last 12 months is below 5%, despite the company informing in advance the approximate amount, origin, destination and passenger data and does not limit the number of cancellations. Faced with fuel increases, it readjusted drivers’ earnings between 10% and 25% and launched an incentive package.