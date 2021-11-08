Computer pirates say they have made great strides in breaking PS5 security • Eurogamer.pt

Fail0verflow, a group of hackers, claims to have made great strides in breaking PlayStation 5 security.

As reported, they managed to gain access to the PS5 root keys used to decrypt parts of the PS5 firmware, something that will allow them to get more likely to break the defenses mounted by Sony on its latest console.

The group has not shared how it achieved this and it doesn’t look like it will do so publicly, especially as this is a big issue for Sony which will certainly do everything to ensure that the information is not disclosed more widely.

Fail0verflow boasts of having defeated yet another security system and claims that the PS5’s root keys are software-obtainable, positioning itself to accomplish what it has already done on PS3 and PS4: leaving PS5’s security to its knees.

Translation: We got all (symmetric) ps5 root keys. They can all be obtained from software – including per-console root key, if you look hard enough! https://t.co/ulbq4LOWW0 — fail0verflow (@fail0verflow) November 8, 2021