Confusion next to CT of Chapecoense has a shot in the air and scares Flamengo delegation | Flamengo

A confusion occurred in the surroundings of CT Água Amarela, from Chapecoense, this Sunday, involving residents of the region and Flamengo fans, during the training of the red-black squad there, with the right to aggressions with a hoe and shots into the air. A 22-caliber rifle with a scope and silencer was seized by military police. Fla is in town to face Chape this Monday, at 20h, at Arena Condá, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.

O ge he learned from witnesses that dozens of rubro-negros were on the outskirts of the CT watching Flamengo’s training when a man who was at a party in a nearby area went to plead with a fan who had climbed a ravine near the site. The red and black people in the group were uncomfortable with the way the man addressed the fan, who was carrying a child in his arms, and intervened.

1 of 3 Gun was seized in confusion — Photo: Reproduction Weapon was seized in confusion — Photo: Reproduction

According to reports, minutes later the resident returned with a group of people who were at the party, so machetes, hoes, scythes and stones, and went after Flamengo fans. Then a general confusion began.

2 of 3 Flamengo players training at the Água Amarela CT, from Chapecoense — Photo: Alexandre Vidal Flamengo players training at the Água Amarela CT, from Chapecoense — Photo: Alexandre Vidal

Players and members of the Flamengo delegation were frightened by the turmoil and, from the CT, they shouted asking for the confusion to be ended. At one point, shots were fired into the air. According to witnesses, stones were thrown in the direction of the training center. Flamengo fans were sheltered at Chapecoense’s CT.

The military police were called and made the following record:

“Garrison engaged via CRE to attend to generalized fights in the yellow water CT, where there were several males armed with firearms and with scythes and hoes. Several firearm shots had already occurred at the site. Upon arriving at the incident, the garrison found a intense fight on site, but when they spotted the garrison, several males who were involved in the fight tried to escape the site, jumping over the wall of the house in front of which it was found to be the residence of one of those involved, a caliber rifle was spotted at the site. .22 with telescope and silencer, possibly used during the fight. However, the garrison tried to identify as many people as possible and referred the police station for procedures. With the arrival of support, the situation was brought under control. One male witness 38 years old, perpetrators three men 46,41,39 years old and one victim h 39 years old led the CPP for the appropriate procedures”

Chapecoense released the following note:

“The Chapecoense Football Association goes public in order to clarify that the club – as well as its collaborators or fans – have nothing to do with the disturbances that occurred in the surroundings of CT Água Amarela this Sunday afternoon (07). that at the time of the facts, the training center was being used by the Flamengo delegation – which was able to train in space in an act of cordiality by Chapecoense. The club alviverde has always vehemently condemned any acts of violence and is convinced that facts like this they are isolated and do not represent the Chapecoense community – always respectful of all opponents.”