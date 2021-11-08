COP26 lives “complete polarization” and initial optimism turns to fear – 11/07/2021

When negotiators left the meeting rooms in the early morning hours between Saturday and Sunday, the feeling was that the initial optimism that had existed about the possibility of a deal in Glasgow was being replaced by a real fear of failure. Far from the streets where protesters, activists and indigenous people demand a solution for the planet, the reality of the cabinets is one of tension and, in some cases, the realization that a scenario of collapse can no longer be ruled out.

The UN Conference on Climate Change concluded its technical negotiations phase without an agreement on the main pillars of the process and, starting tomorrow, it will be up to the ministers to take political decisions to save an agreement or postpone a decision to 2022.

Issues such as financing to emerging countries, carbon credits and transparency remain without an understanding and, in some cases, points that were beginning to move towards an agreement ended up reopening old divisions.

The tense atmosphere contrasts with the winds of optimism that were signaled in the early days of the process in Glasgow. And part of that positive tone had been given by the Brazilian government. Eager for not being the “climate villain” of the world, Brasília changed its external stance and, even accused by environmentalists of manipulating data, indicated that it would be willing to relax its position on the carbon market.

In bilateral meetings, the Brazilian tone generated a certain climate of conciliation and hopes rose about the possibility of an understanding.

But when the process began, foreign diplomats realized that a new attitude on the part of Brazil was not enough. China, India and Egypt also showed resistance and, given the lack of reciprocity on the part of rich countries, the process created an impasse.

Brazil has not yet shown the promised flexibility

Even in the Brazilian case, the flexibility that the government had indicated it could provide so far has not been officially put on the table. The Europeans, for example, insist that they do not want Glasgow to end up with a scenario in which double accounting for the carbon market is established and insist that it is not yet clear what Brazilian flexibility will mean.

But, on the government’s side, the concern is not to give in too soon and not receive anything in return.

Even points that seemed to be closed, given the lack of reciprocity on the part of rich countries, ended up being reopened. Different drafts and agreement options were drawn up and will be submitted to ministers. But negotiators recognize that these texts are still insufficient to reach an understanding.

Financing generates “total polarization”

Negotiators also revealed to UOL that there is a “complete polarization” in the chapter on climate adaptation financing, which would be the main pillar of COP26. In 2009, there was an agreement on principles that rich countries should allocate $100 billion each year to the poorest to enable the climate transition. In 2015, in Paris, this number was confirmed.

But developing countries now want Glasgow to make a firm commitment so that this money can be distributed, which has never been fully done. Brazil also suggested the creation of a permanent committee to study what would be the new value of aid from rich countries, since the 100 billion dollars are considered insufficient and outdated.

The proposal is being presented after, at the G20 summit in Rome, Brazil and other emerging countries tried to include in the final declaration a commitment to rich countries that they would expand donations and financing to emerging countries.

For Brazil, it no longer makes sense to talk about the values ​​agreed upon more than a decade ago. “The goal of $100 billion in support to developing countries was established in 2009, and reaffirmed by the Paris Agreement six years ago. Although this figure did not reflect the real needs to fulfill the commitments of the parties, we reached an agreement to good faith and we took an important step forward,” says the document submitted by Brazil.

“However, it is clear that the financial target once agreed is not only not met, it is also exceeded. of its climate financing commitments related to the US$ 100 billion target and that this will compromise the very implementation of the environmental agreements”, he warns.

The government even points out how new calculations indicate that “trillions – not billions – are needed to address the current financial gap.”

“To achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement, we need to review and adjust the global financial architecture and developing countries must be involved in the redesign process”, he proposes.

The recommendation, therefore, is to create a mechanism to set a new target, which “should be built from a floor of 100 billion dollars per year”.

But, at the end of the first week of negotiations, the observation is that there has been no progress in this direction and that rich countries continue to condition any remittance of resources. “There is a feeling that developed economies don’t want to compromise,” warned an experienced negotiator.

Instead of a formal committee to study the new value that must be presented, rich countries prefer only an informal and unstructured process to debate what would be the new financing, something that is rejected by emerging countries.

For diplomats, without an agreement on this issue there is hardly a political space for governments to declare Glasgow a “success”.

The US and European governments are trying to guarantee that, from 2023, there will be a sufficient volume of resources. But they do not specify how much or by what binding mechanism this money would be required to be transferred.

There is still no lack of unusual moments. During the negotiation, the reference in the final text to the terms “human rights” and “gender” created an impasse. The government of Saudi Arabia refused to accept the inclusion of the references, which generated indignation from other delegations. The Mexican government, on Saturday night, took the floor to warn that it would not accept that these references were removed from the final pact, which was supported by Peru, Chile, the EU, Venezuela, Guatemala and other countries. Brazil also supports the inclusion of the terms in the Glasgow text.

Given this scenario, different diplomats admit to UOL that the initial optimism was fading throughout the week. “Now only a political decision can still save a deal,” added a Pacific Island negotiator, increasingly frustrated by the crisis in the negotiating process.