Corinthians beats Nacional-URU and takes the lead of Group D at Libertadores Feminina

Corinthians assumed the leadership of group D of the Libertadores Feminina this Sunday. Playing at the Arsenio Erico stadium, Timão thrashed the Nacional-URU team by 5-1.

The team alvinegra pressed from the beginning and opened the scoring in the first minute with Tamires. Timão was just under pressure throughout the game and got the three points to take the lead in the group. In addition, the three points forwarded the Corinthians classification to the next phase.

Make a note of it in the diary! Corinthians returns to the field on Wednesday, again at 5:30 pm, when it faces Deportivo Capiatá. The match is valid for the third and final round of the Libertadores group stage.

Lineup!

Coach Arthur Elias made some changes for the match in relation to the starting lineup. Corinthians went to the field with Kemelli, Poliana, Erika, Gi Campiolo, Juliete, Anddressinha, Gabi Zanotti, Adriana, Vic Albuquerque, Tamires and Jheniffer.

My Timon

The Nacional, in turn, was played with Villanueva, Costa, Colman, Ferradans, Viera, G. Gómez, Ferrada, L. Gómez, Badell, Bermúdez and A. Gómes.

The game

First time

Corinthians started by putting pressure on the Uruguay team and didn’t need a lot of time to open the scoreboard. In Timon’s first move, Juliete received a pass from Vic Albuquerque and tried to score, but stopped in the goalkeeper’s defense. Shortly after, the first goal in Alvinegro came out: Poliana got a good cross for Tamires, who finished first and opened the scoring after a minute of play. The Corinthians used the goal to honor Marília Mendonça, a singer who died in a plane crash on Friday.

So was the homage of the brabas 📸 – Conmebol pic.twitter.com/hmkBNRRFaQ — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) November 7, 2021

The Corinthians were putting a lot of pressure on the Nacional, which was lost on the field. Shortly after the goal, Vic tried the second, but stopped in the goal. Soon after, more Corinthians pressure: Poli crossed from the right and Tamires took advantage of the play, but the ball went through the end line.

At seven minutes, Timon expanded. Vic Albuquerque received Adriana’s cross, took advantage of the defense’s failure and hit the corner with no chance of defense for the goalkeeper. 2-0 for Timon in less than ten minutes!

With just over 15 minutes, Corinthians tried for the third, but Vic Albuquerque’s header in Poliana’s cross hit the crossbar and went out. The game was all played by Timon, who dominated ball possession and all offensive plays in the game.

The Corinthians came close to the third goal with Zanotti in a corner kick by Andressinha, but the referee called a foul on shirt 10. The opposing response was quick and in the cross in the area Erika almost made it against, but the ball went out in a corner.

With about 30 minutes, in free kick, Nacional tried the goal in a rehearsed free kick, but the ball exploded at the barrier and went wide. The new attempt was well put off by the defense. Seven minutes later, Nacional’s defense failed and Tamires was unforgiving: she received Jheniffer’s pass after Poliana’s crossed ball, the defense stopped to ask for offside and shirt 14 puffed up the net to make it 3-0.

Within the final five minutes, Corinthians conceded its first goal in the competition. The closed cross was deflected by Poliana, caught Kemelli by surprise and went into the back of the net. Without many more dangerous moves, the first half came to an end.

Second time

Corinthians returned for the second half unchanged and already under a lot of pressure. Tamires received the pass inside the area and triggered Vic Albuquerque, who hit from the first, but the opposing goalkeeper made a good save and sent it away in a corner. On the kick, Gabi Zanotti tried with her head, but the ball hit the crossbar and went over the goal.

At five minutes, Timon was back in danger. Gabi Zanotti took advantage of Juliete’s good cross and headed firmly, but the ball swerved into the goalkeeper, hit the crossbar and went over the end line. Shortly after, Corinthians had another good chance when Tamires called Jheniffer on the measure, but the Corinthians’ submission, under pressure, skimmed the crossbar and went over the end line.

With ten minutes, Corinthians extended the victory to a rout. In a free kick, Tamires raised the ball in the area and Gabi Zanotti advanced the marking to head and puff up the net. Shortly after, Adriana created a good opportunity in attack, lost the ball and recovered. She still got a good finish from the edge of the area and forced the opposing goalkeeper to make a good defense.

With almost 20 minutes, Arthur Elias changed Corinthians for the first time: Ingryd and Grazi replaced Andressinha and Vic Albuquerque. Right after Timão’s change, Kemelli had to work on Solange’s submission and ward off the danger in corner.

Shortly after, Corinthians extended the rout with Jhenfiffer. Shirt 9 received a good pass from Adriana, who took off at speed, and hit the first time to put 5-1 on the scoreboard. After 30 minutes, Arthur changed three more times: Sparrow, Kati and Diany replaced Gi Campiolo, Erika and Tamires.

Kemelli returned to work very well in another submission by Nacional and put the ball in corner. Shortly after, Timão had a good chance with Jheniffer, but the submission was from the bottom line.

In the final minutes, Corinthians tried again with Adriana on the left. She made the play on the end line and crossed for Ingryd to finish, but shirt 5 was blocked. With no time for many more moves, the game ended 5-1.

Technical sheet of Corinthians 5 x 1 Nacional-UR

Competition: Women’s Libertadores Cup of America

Local: Arsenio Erico Stadium, Assuno, Paraguay

Date: November 7, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 5:30 pm (Brasilia)

Goals: Gabi Zanotti, Tamires (twice), Jheniffer, Victria Albuquerque (Corinthians); and Poliana (own goal) (National-UR)

Yellow cards: Juliete, Gabi Zanotti and Adriana (Corinthians)

CORINTHIANS: Kemelli; Poliana, Giovanna Campiolo (Sparrow), Erika (Katiuscia) and Juliete; Anddressinha (Ingryd), Gabi Zanotti, Tamires (Diany) and Adriana; Jheniffer and Victria Albuquerque (Grazi).

Technician: Arthur Elias

NATIONAL-UR: Villanueva; Costa, Colman, Ferradans and Viera; C. Gmez (Morales), Ferrada (Acevedo) and L. Gomz; Badell, Bermdez (Lemos) and A. Gomz.

Technician: D. Foreheads

