Corinthians reaches 327 minutes without conceding a goal at Neo Qumica Arena; see the sequence

Corinthians completed 327 minutes without conceding a goal at Neo Química Arena, curiously in the sequence that also included the return of the public to the stadiums in São Paulo – initially with 30% capacity, the stadium in Itaquera is now open for 100% of its dependencies.

The last goal conceded by Timão at the stadium was in the 33rd minute of the first half of the match against Bahia, when Gilberto took a penalty suffered by himself. After that, no other opponents managed to swing the alvinegra net.

The sequence includes, in addition to the second half against Bahia, the triumphs 1-0 against Fluminense, goal by Gabriel Pereira, 1-0 against Chapecoense, goal by Róger Guedes, and 1-0 against Fortaleza, goal by Cantillo .

The number is helped by a series of factors, such as decisive defenses by Cássio, against Fluminense, and Matheus Donelli, against Chapecoense, but the opponents managed only eight shots in the Alvinegro goal in this period, with only three of them inside the penalty area, greatly decreasing the chance of success.

Timão tries to take this good moment to the games as a visitor, since the next commitment is simply against Atlético-MG, on Wednesday, at 7 pm (GMT), at Mineirão.

Sequence without being leaked at Neo Química Arena

Bahia – 57 minutes

Fluminense – 90 minutes

Chapecoense – 90 minutes

Strength – 90 minutes

