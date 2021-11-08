Corinthians resurfaces after the victory against Fortaleza; Renato Augusto doesn’t go to the lawn

This Monday morning, Corinthians returned to the Doutor Joaquim Grava Training Center after the victory over Fortaleza. Timão is now starting to prepare for the match against Atlético Mineiro, leader of Brasileirão.

In principle, athletes who played for more than 45 minutes in last Saturday’s game warmed up as usual. Soon after, they started a regenerative work with the physiotherapy team.

Cantillo, who scored the goal against Vojvoda’s team, has already played for the Colombian team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Furthermore, Renato Augusto was the only player who did not participate in the activities on the pitch. Midfielder Willian, who is recovering from an injury to the posterior muscle of his left thigh, began the transition to physical preparation.

After the warm-up, coach Sylvinho promoted a losing activity and puts pressure on his team. Finally, it promoted a collective training on a reduced field with the athletes separated into two teams.

This Tuesday, Timão performs the last training session before the trip to Belo Horizonte. The team faces Atlético Mineiro on Wednesday, at 7 pm, at Mineirão, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão.

