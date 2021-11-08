Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on November 7, 2021 | Paraíba

by

Paraíba has 455,886 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES) released this Sunday (7). The number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19 has risen to 9,448 in the state since the start of the pandemic. There are 309 new cases and five deaths in the last update. All 223 municipalities in Paraíba recorded cases of the disease and 222 cities reported deaths.

  • See which states Covid-19 deaths are rising, stable or falling

Of the five deaths in this new update, three happened in the last 24 hours. The victims are two women and three men, aged between 42 and 81 years. Hypertension and diabetes were the most frequent comorbidities and one victim had no comorbidity.

The deaths took place in the municipalities of Barra de São Miguel (1); João Pessoa (2), Mamanguape (1) and Mato Grosso (1).

The total occupancy of ICU beds in Paraíba is 23%. In João Pessoa, the percentage is 27%. In Campina Grande, 11% of beds are occupied. Occupancy in the Sertão is 50%.

So far, where 2,968,369 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,951,440 completed the vaccination schedules, where 1,887,634 took both doses and 63,806 used a single dose immunizer. Regarding the additional doses, 6,740 were applied in people with a high degree of immunosuppression and 140,041 booster doses in the population aged over 60 years.

Coronavirus bulletin in Paraíba:

  • 455,886 cases
  • The total occupancy of ICU beds in Paraíba is 23%. In João Pessoa, the percentage is 27%. In Campina Grande, 11% of beds are occupied. The occupation in the Sertão is %.
  • 223 cities with confirmed cases
  • 222 cities with registered deaths

Confirmed cases and deaths of Covid-19 in Paraíba

CityConfirmed casesdeaths
João Pessoa1090652945
Campo Grande471831159
Ducks14217266
cashew trees11366168
Guarabira10200149
hair9903203
Saint Rita9698335
Bayeux8742255
Sousa7606149
São Bento596571
dovecote591384
Hope565988
Mamanguape507983
Rocha’s catholic486661
Monteiro477470
burns474291
Solana445551
Alagoa Grande421272
thatch3856115
Itabaiana323684
Inga312744
Itaporanga306330
dry pond304350
count302845
Sumé281143
Rio Tinto274756
fire stones269856
Santa Luzia253628
Mari251647
Itapororoca250235
Alhandra248639
Sand245434
Bethlehem244345
big mouth236645
Picuí228042
Pianco225532
Caaporan222637
São José de Piranhas221144
Princess Isabel215353
mastic trees214617
alagoinha210525
Marsh do Cruz196824
New Alagoas191134
Cuite186924
Choremas180841
Araçagi176825
Santa Rosa bar171813
Pitimbu171022
banana trees159227
wells158724
São João do Rio do Peixe156935
Remigio151228
Juripiranga146431
Massaranduba138527
Solitude137315
Paulista135211
Bay of Betrayal133912
cornerstone132830
São Sebastião de Lagoa de Roça132822
Lucena127219
Inside bucket124635
Cross of the Holy Spirit118628
jacarau117932
Mogeiro117018
White water114814
Triumph113221
Juazeirinho112416
Teixeira107438
White Mountain107335
Casserengue106322
São José da Lagoa Tapada10628
deliverance10606
Macaw105929
Inner Lagoon105310
Indian Waterfall105119
appeared105014
Itatuba103421
Mulungu102420
New Forest101317
Tavares100419
Gurinhine98818
Juarez Tavora98112
Taperoa97918
wild cattle97011
Fagundes96922
I took care of96725
Horses Creek95617
Salgado de São Félix95213
Saint Mamede91932
Marking91810
Peacock8998
Conception89629
Uirauna88529
Good view87616
Seridó junk85212
Juru84015
Pirpirituba83317
Caiçara83214
Diamond80011
Saint Helen78913
round saw77911
good luck77012
Brejo dos Santos7698
Santana bar7498
São Vicente do Seridó7463
Ibiara7425
Jericho73615
Barra de São Miguel7348
araruna72517
Barauna7229
little pestles71613
Exile70812
São José do Sabugi7088
Alcantil7038
Sertãozinho7037
Mrs. Agnes67819
New Palm Tree6675
sawmill65611
Holy Cross6398
Cubati63515
Caturite6309
County62010
Brandão syrup62010
Serra da Root5795
olives5785
Santa Cecilia5764
Saint Michael of Taipu57411
Belém do Brejo do Cruz5736
Mount Horeb5687
loft5669
Beautiful Santa Fe56514
Nazarezinho56318
Umbuzeiro55914
two roads55317
São José dos Ramos5527
Manaira5466
eagle5445
Maturea53712
Upper corral5364
Good success5234
Mataraca52015
Bacamarte Creek5050
Damião4944
São José de Espinharas4936
Ballast4884
São Bentinho4866
Santana dos Garrotes46810
calabashes4684
Camalau4677
old corral4621
Malta46112
tacima45910
Igaracy4567
São João do Cariri4534
New Olinda4469
ticker4446
White Rock4386
Assumption4235
Saint Andrew4223
water eye4209
Santana de Hose4195
sand41512
Mounted4128
Saint Joseph of Cayana40810
immaculate40111
Public place39510
Borborema39114
Marizópolis38213
mother of water3828
carved stone380two
Natuba3707
José de Moura Well3654
Old gold364two
Pedro Régis3597
Silver3575
Friar Martin3467
Catingueira34011
Saint Domingos337two
Cuite de Mamanguape33016
Jandaira cotton3171
Bernardino Baptist311two
Congo30714
Matinhas3078
Saint Teresa30413
rheas3005
Vieiropolis2995
Quiet2923
Creek of the Well2886
Caraúbas2886
St. John of the Tiger2846
wells2718
stop267two
São Sebastião do Umbuzeiro2625
Grass25810
pestles2589
Dantas Well2554
Serra Grande2506
Saint Joseph of Princess2331
San Francisco2304
Good Jesus2263
Sand of Baraunas2247
Gurjão2237
lagoon2133
little cajazeirinhas2121
creek2115
Santo Antônio Stream2106
mountain view1996
São Domingos do Cariri1975
Mato Grosso1961
São José do Brejo do Cruz1931
snack food191two
support1824
tenorium177two
Ticket158two
Zabele1471
São José dos Cordeiros1456
São José do Bonfim1416
floodplain1401
Santa Inês1378
Sand Pit1314
Quixabá131two
Joca Claudino1293
thigh1184
TOTAL455,8869,448

Most watched videos of g1 Paraíba