Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on November 7, 2021 | Paraíba

Paraíba has 455,886 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES) released this Sunday (7). The number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19 has risen to 9,448 in the state since the start of the pandemic. There are 309 new cases and five deaths in the last update. All 223 municipalities in Paraíba recorded cases of the disease and 222 cities reported deaths.
Of the five deaths in this new update, three happened in the last 24 hours. The victims are two women and three men, aged between 42 and 81 years. Hypertension and diabetes were the most frequent comorbidities and one victim had no comorbidity.
The deaths took place in the municipalities of Barra de São Miguel (1); João Pessoa (2), Mamanguape (1) and Mato Grosso (1).
The total occupancy of ICU beds in Paraíba is 23%. In João Pessoa, the percentage is 27%. In Campina Grande, 11% of beds are occupied. Occupancy in the Sertão is 50%.
So far, where 2,968,369 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,951,440 completed the vaccination schedules, where 1,887,634 took both doses and 63,806 used a single dose immunizer. Regarding the additional doses, 6,740 were applied in people with a high degree of immunosuppression and 140,041 booster doses in the population aged over 60 years.
Coronavirus bulletin in Paraíba:
- 455,886 cases
- 223 cities with confirmed cases
- 222 cities with registered deaths
Confirmed cases and deaths of Covid-19 in Paraíba
|City
|Confirmed cases
|deaths
|João Pessoa
|109065
|2945
|Campo Grande
|47183
|1159
|Ducks
|14217
|266
|cashew trees
|11366
|168
|Guarabira
|10200
|149
|hair
|9903
|203
|Saint Rita
|9698
|335
|Bayeux
|8742
|255
|Sousa
|7606
|149
|São Bento
|5965
|71
|dovecote
|5913
|84
|Hope
|5659
|88
|Mamanguape
|5079
|83
|Rocha’s catholic
|4866
|61
|Monteiro
|4774
|70
|burns
|4742
|91
|Solana
|4455
|51
|Alagoa Grande
|4212
|72
|thatch
|3856
|115
|Itabaiana
|3236
|84
|Inga
|3127
|44
|Itaporanga
|3063
|30
|dry pond
|3043
|50
|count
|3028
|45
|Sumé
|2811
|43
|Rio Tinto
|2747
|56
|fire stones
|2698
|56
|Santa Luzia
|2536
|28
|Mari
|2516
|47
|Itapororoca
|2502
|35
|Alhandra
|2486
|39
|Sand
|2454
|34
|Bethlehem
|2443
|45
|big mouth
|2366
|45
|Picuí
|2280
|42
|Pianco
|2255
|32
|Caaporan
|2226
|37
|São José de Piranhas
|2211
|44
|Princess Isabel
|2153
|53
|mastic trees
|2146
|17
|alagoinha
|2105
|25
|Marsh do Cruz
|1968
|24
|New Alagoas
|1911
|34
|Cuite
|1869
|24
|Choremas
|1808
|41
|Araçagi
|1768
|25
|Santa Rosa bar
|1718
|13
|Pitimbu
|1710
|22
|banana trees
|1592
|27
|wells
|1587
|24
|São João do Rio do Peixe
|1569
|35
|Remigio
|1512
|28
|Juripiranga
|1464
|31
|Massaranduba
|1385
|27
|Solitude
|1373
|15
|Paulista
|1352
|11
|Bay of Betrayal
|1339
|12
|cornerstone
|1328
|30
|São Sebastião de Lagoa de Roça
|1328
|22
|Lucena
|1272
|19
|Inside bucket
|1246
|35
|Cross of the Holy Spirit
|1186
|28
|jacarau
|1179
|32
|Mogeiro
|1170
|18
|White water
|1148
|14
|Triumph
|1132
|21
|Juazeirinho
|1124
|16
|Teixeira
|1074
|38
|White Mountain
|1073
|35
|Casserengue
|1063
|22
|São José da Lagoa Tapada
|1062
|8
|deliverance
|1060
|6
|Macaw
|1059
|29
|Inner Lagoon
|1053
|10
|Indian Waterfall
|1051
|19
|appeared
|1050
|14
|Itatuba
|1034
|21
|Mulungu
|1024
|20
|New Forest
|1013
|17
|Tavares
|1004
|19
|Gurinhine
|988
|18
|Juarez Tavora
|981
|12
|Taperoa
|979
|18
|wild cattle
|970
|11
|Fagundes
|969
|22
|I took care of
|967
|25
|Horses Creek
|956
|17
|Salgado de São Félix
|952
|13
|Saint Mamede
|919
|32
|Marking
|918
|10
|Peacock
|899
|8
|Conception
|896
|29
|Uirauna
|885
|29
|Good view
|876
|16
|Seridó junk
|852
|12
|Juru
|840
|15
|Pirpirituba
|833
|17
|Caiçara
|832
|14
|Diamond
|800
|11
|Saint Helen
|789
|13
|round saw
|779
|11
|good luck
|770
|12
|Brejo dos Santos
|769
|8
|Santana bar
|749
|8
|São Vicente do Seridó
|746
|3
|Ibiara
|742
|5
|Jericho
|736
|15
|Barra de São Miguel
|734
|8
|araruna
|725
|17
|Barauna
|722
|9
|little pestles
|716
|13
|Exile
|708
|12
|São José do Sabugi
|708
|8
|Alcantil
|703
|8
|Sertãozinho
|703
|7
|Mrs. Agnes
|678
|19
|New Palm Tree
|667
|5
|sawmill
|656
|11
|Holy Cross
|639
|8
|Cubati
|635
|15
|Caturite
|630
|9
|County
|620
|10
|Brandão syrup
|620
|10
|Serra da Root
|579
|5
|olives
|578
|5
|Santa Cecilia
|576
|4
|Saint Michael of Taipu
|574
|11
|Belém do Brejo do Cruz
|573
|6
|Mount Horeb
|568
|7
|loft
|566
|9
|Beautiful Santa Fe
|565
|14
|Nazarezinho
|563
|18
|Umbuzeiro
|559
|14
|two roads
|553
|17
|São José dos Ramos
|552
|7
|Manaira
|546
|6
|eagle
|544
|5
|Maturea
|537
|12
|Upper corral
|536
|4
|Good success
|523
|4
|Mataraca
|520
|15
|Bacamarte Creek
|505
|0
|Damião
|494
|4
|São José de Espinharas
|493
|6
|Ballast
|488
|4
|São Bentinho
|486
|6
|Santana dos Garrotes
|468
|10
|calabashes
|468
|4
|Camalau
|467
|7
|old corral
|462
|1
|Malta
|461
|12
|tacima
|459
|10
|Igaracy
|456
|7
|São João do Cariri
|453
|4
|New Olinda
|446
|9
|ticker
|444
|6
|White Rock
|438
|6
|Assumption
|423
|5
|Saint Andrew
|422
|3
|water eye
|420
|9
|Santana de Hose
|419
|5
|sand
|415
|12
|Mounted
|412
|8
|Saint Joseph of Cayana
|408
|10
|immaculate
|401
|11
|Public place
|395
|10
|Borborema
|391
|14
|Marizópolis
|382
|13
|mother of water
|382
|8
|carved stone
|380
|two
|Natuba
|370
|7
|José de Moura Well
|365
|4
|Old gold
|364
|two
|Pedro Régis
|359
|7
|Silver
|357
|5
|Friar Martin
|346
|7
|Catingueira
|340
|11
|Saint Domingos
|337
|two
|Cuite de Mamanguape
|330
|16
|Jandaira cotton
|317
|1
|Bernardino Baptist
|311
|two
|Congo
|307
|14
|Matinhas
|307
|8
|Saint Teresa
|304
|13
|rheas
|300
|5
|Vieiropolis
|299
|5
|Quiet
|292
|3
|Creek of the Well
|288
|6
|Caraúbas
|288
|6
|St. John of the Tiger
|284
|6
|wells
|271
|8
|stop
|267
|two
|São Sebastião do Umbuzeiro
|262
|5
|Grass
|258
|10
|pestles
|258
|9
|Dantas Well
|255
|4
|Serra Grande
|250
|6
|Saint Joseph of Princess
|233
|1
|San Francisco
|230
|4
|Good Jesus
|226
|3
|Sand of Baraunas
|224
|7
|Gurjão
|223
|7
|lagoon
|213
|3
|little cajazeirinhas
|212
|1
|creek
|211
|5
|Santo Antônio Stream
|210
|6
|mountain view
|199
|6
|São Domingos do Cariri
|197
|5
|Mato Grosso
|196
|1
|São José do Brejo do Cruz
|193
|1
|snack food
|191
|two
|support
|182
|4
|tenorium
|177
|two
|Ticket
|158
|two
|Zabele
|147
|1
|São José dos Cordeiros
|145
|6
|São José do Bonfim
|141
|6
|floodplain
|140
|1
|Santa Inês
|137
|8
|Sand Pit
|131
|4
|Quixabá
|131
|two
|Joca Claudino
|129
|3
|thigh
|118
|4
|TOTAL
|455,886
|9,448