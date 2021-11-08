Correction and Feedback – 1st Stage Vestibular Unicamp 2022

In the dispute for one of the 2,540 places in 69 undergraduate courses at Unicamp, 58,425 candidates took this Sunday, November 7, the first phase of the Unicamp 2022 Vestibular. , Brasília, Curitiba, Fortaleza and Salvador. The overall abstention, of 7.7%, was the lowest registered by Unicamp in eight years, in the first phase. Compared to the last edition of Vestibular, the absentee rate dropped by practically half, decreasing from 13.8% to 7.7%. Of the 63,298 enrolled in the 2022 Vestibular, 4,873 candidates did not show up to take the exam. In Campinas, abstention was 9.4% and in São Paulo 6.9%. The city with the lowest percentage of absentees was Piracicaba (SP), with 4.71%. Indices by city are available on this page.

Result

The list of first-phase passers will be released on December 13, along with the second-phase test locations and cutoff grades.

Second level

The second phase will be held on January 9th and 10th, 2022. The Specific Skills Tests for the Architecture and Urbanism, Performing Arts, Visual Arts and Dance courses will be held from January 13th to 15th, 2022, in Campinas.

How was it

The first phase test consisted of 72 multiple-choice questions, distributed as follows: 12 questions on Portuguese Language and Portuguese Language Literatures, 12 questions on Mathematics, 8 questions on History and 8 questions on Geography (including Philosophy and Sociology) , 8 Physics questions, 8 Chemistry questions, 8 Biology questions and 8 English questions.

Unicamp applied the test of the first phase of Vestibular 2022 in the following cities: Araçatuba, Barueri, Bauru, Belo Horizonte, Botucatu, Bragança Paulista, Brasília, Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Franca, Guarulhos, Indaiatuba, Jundiaí, Limeira, Lorena, Marília , Mogi das Cruzes, Mogi Guaçu, Osasco, Piracicaba, Presidente Prudente, Ribeirão Preto, Salvador, Santa Bárbara D’Oeste, Santo André, Santos, São Bernardo do Campo, São Carlos, São João da Boa Vista, São José do Rio Preto , São José dos Campos, São Paulo, Sorocaba, Sumaré and Valinhos.

