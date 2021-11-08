Coverage of Marília Mendonça’s death gives Globo audience records

With coverage of the death of Marília Mendonça and tributes to the Queen of Sofrência, Globo saw its audience rise this Saturday (6). Dedicated to the singer, who died at the age of 26 in a plane crash in Piedade de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, É de Casa, Jornal Hoje and Altas Horas set records.

According to previous data, É de Casa, which dedicated much of its duration to honor the singer and composer Marília Mendonça, recorded its highest audience in 20 months. There were 9.9 points in São Paulo, 10 in Rio de Janeiro and 9 in the PNT (National Television Panel). The growth of É de Casa, in the three measurements, was 60%, 33% and 56%, respectively. In Goiânia, with 6.8 points, the morning had the highest audience in the last two years, since July 2019.

The coverage of Marília Mendonça’s death and wake continued on Globo’s afternoon program. Jornal Hoje, which extended its duration to show the artist’s farewell ceremony, reached the highest audience of the year in the PNT, with 15.6 points, and in SP, with 15.3. Globo grew 38% in audience on the PNT, and 40% in SP.

In charge of the newscast, Rodrigo Bocardi broke protocol to praise the artist and also pay tribute to her. “If you will allow me, with great affection, and even as a comfort, I would like to share a phrase from another Brazilian poet, Allan Dias Castro: ‘Life does not last forever. It’s during’”, said the anchor, at the end of Jornal Hoje.

With the best moments of Marília Mendonça’s participation in the program, Altas Horas this Saturday was the program with the highest audience of the year on the PNT, with 12.3 points, and in Rio de Janeiro, with 15.1, among those editions that were displayed at 23:00. The growth of attraction presented by Serginho Groisman was 33% in the PNT and 20% in RJ.

An accident killed Marília Mendonça and four other people in Piedade de Caratinga (MG)

Marília Mendonça died last Friday, November 5, in a small plane crash in a region near a waterfall in the city of Piedade de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais. The accident also killed her uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias, producer Henrique Ribeiro, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana.

The aircraft, a twin-engine Beech Aircraft, from PEC Táxi Aéreo, from Goiás, prefix PT-ONJ, with capacity for six passengers, took off from Goiânia, bound for Minas Gerais. The accident occurred around 3:30 pm and the last two bodies were retrieved around 6:45 pm. Investigations into the causes of the accident will be carried out by the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), of the Air Force Command.

The singer’s wake, along with uncle Abicieli’s, was held on Saturday (6), at the Goiânia Arena Gym, and gathered around 100 thousand people, including famous friends of Marília. There was a procession from the gym to the Memorial Park Cemetery, where the artist’s body was buried around 6:30 pm, in the presence of only family members.