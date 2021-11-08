Covid-19 cases in the world approach 250 million – 11/07/2021

The world is already approaching 250 million registered cases of covid-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University monitoring platform.

Altogether, there are 249,825,817 cases of infections until 6:00 pm today. The United States continues to be the country with the highest number of cases, with more than 46 million, followed by India with 34 million infections and Brazil with more than 21 million.

Already the number of deaths is at 5,048,445 in the world. In this ranking, the United States also occupy the first place with 754,391 deaths, followed by Brazil with more than 608 thousand.

Although the Americas are the continent with the highest concentration of cases and deaths, it is Europe that has worried the World Health Organization.

According to the WHO, Europe is once again the epicenter of the pandemic, while its vaccine coverage is not progressing sufficiently.

“We are at another critical point in the resurgence of the pandemic. Europe is once again at the epicenter of the pandemic, where we were a year ago. The difference today is that we know more and can do more,” said WHO-Europe director Hans Kluge.

He insisted on the need to act “proactively” and advocated the implementation of social and public health measures, ensuring that current trends continue, half a million people could die in Europe and Central Asia by February 1, 2022 if we do not react.

Although the increase in cases is widespread across all age groups, the WHO highlighted the “rapid” increase in older people as the most worrying, with 75% of deaths occurring in people over 65 years of age.

