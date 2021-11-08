Covid-19 vaccination is suspended on Sunday in Salvador; strategy will resume next Monday | Bahia

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) reported that vaccination against Covid-19, in Salvador, will be suspended on Sunday (7). The strategy will resume on Monday (8). The reason for the decision was not detailed by the city.

Until this Saturday (6), the capital of Bahia continued with the application of the second and reinforcement dose. According to the city’s Vacinometer, only this Saturday were applied 14,780 doses of immunizing against the coronavirus, of which 10,313 received the second and 4,364 were booster doses.

In addition, until 19:00 this Saturday, the capital of Bahia had 3,662,030 doses applied since the beginning of vaccination against Covid-19, in total.

From January 2021 to now, approximately 2,155,604 people have been immunized with the first dose or single dose and 1,589,246 have received the second dose. Another 201,873 received a booster dose.

