Covid’s exam for people without symptoms at the Supply Center this Monday (8) – Wake Up City

Published on 11/07/2021 11:30 am.

The initiative is part of the second stage of the research that studies Covid patients without symptoms.

Photo: Wevilly Monteiro

wake up city

The research to identify asymptomatic individuals from Covid, in areas of great circulation in Feira de Santana, reaches the second stage. This time, researchers will examine people without symptoms of the disease but who have taken the vaccine. The RT-PCR exam, which enables the diagnosis of the disease still in the initial stage, will be available this Monday (8) at the Supply Center, from 8 am to 12 pm.

The samples will be analyzed by the Central Public Health Laboratory of Bahia (Lacen). “Only people WITHOUT symptoms of the disease will be able to undergo the exam”, highlighted one of the researchers, the coordinator of the Center for Research and Extension in Health Surveillance at UEFS, Erenildes Cerqueira. Together with also professor Doctor Maricélia Maia de Lima, they coordinate the research.

The study runs until the 26th and is directed by the State University of Feira de Santana (Uefs) and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), in partnership with the Municipal Health Department. In addition to the Supply Center, the testing sites will be the parking lot City Hall and Tomba Square.

The first stage of the survey took place from April 8 to May 18, and detected 14% of asymptomatic people who were positive for Coronavirus. The study also identified the Gamma variant as the predominant one in the municipality. All people with a positive diagnosis for the disease were monitored by the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipal Health Department.

The information is from the Department of Social Communication