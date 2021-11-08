“Craziest Game of Life”

Known for his adventures in Brazilian stadiums, the youtuber Cartolouco was in Beira-Rio last Saturday night following Gre-Nal in the middle of the Popular Guard – fans who usually stay behind one of the goals and are known for their unconditional support for Inter.

At the beginning of the video published on YouTube, entitled “I got it for free at Gre-Nal”, Cartolouco appears receiving a frame from two colorados. “Don’t do that,” said the communicator to one of them, without explaining what motivated the bullshit.

Cartolouco considered his presence at Gre-Nal as “the craziest game I’ve ever played” and the recording shows interviews and conversations with fans inside and outside the stadium. The filming, in the end, still sees a colorado fan being removed by security guards after invading the lawn.

On the field, Taison headed the only goal of the game and secured Inter’s 1×0, 7th place with 44 points. Grêmio, on the other hand, continues its martyrdom in Brasileirão, being the 19th with 26 points