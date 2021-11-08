CRB and Guarani stumble at the end of the 34th round of Serie B, and Botafogo can go up on Thursday

In addition to the rout over Vasco, the new leader Botafogo saw most of his rivals in the fight for access stumbled and, with that, the vacancy in Serie A can come as early as Thursday. This Sunday, it was the turn of Guarani and CRB to lose precious points in the fight to get up.

At the end of the 34th round, CRB lost to Ponte Preta 1-0 tonight, in Campinas, and stopped at 54 points, placing sixth, behind rival CSA and one point behind Goiás, fourth.

Earlier, Guarani drew 2-2 with Vila Nova, in Goiânia, in a very controversial game in which the VAR did not work. Bugre could join the G-4 but, with 53 points, remained in seventh place, two points from the access zone.

In summary: of the top seven, only Botafogo and CSA won the round. Thus, Glorioso can get access mathematically as early as next Thursday, when he visits Ponte Preta at Moisés Lucarelli.

For access to come on Thursday in the quieter scenario, Botafogo will need to win and, at most, one of these three clubs will win: Goiás, CRB or CSA. They face, respectively, Coritiba (in Goiânia), Londrina (in Maceió) and Avaí (in Florianópolis).

Botafogo’s rise in the next round can even happen with a draw against Ponte Preta, but then the crowd would have to be for defeats by CRB and CSA and for Guarani to get a maximum draw with the already relegated Brasil-RS in Pelotas – what appears to be a more difficult combination of results to happen.

Series B 35th Round Table:

11/8 (Mon) – 8 pm – Avaí x CSA – Hangover

11/9 (Tues) – 7 pm – Workman x Rowing – Germano Krüger

11/9 (Tues) – 7 pm – Confidence x Nautical – Batistão

11/9 (Tues) – 9:30 pm – Cruzeiro x Brusque – Mineirão

11/10 (Wed) – 7 pm – Brazil-RS x Guarani – Bento Freitas

11/10 (Wed) – 9:30 pm – CRB x Londrina – King Pelé

11/10 (Wed) – 9:30 pm – Goiás x Coritiba – Serrinha

11/10 (Wed) – 9:30 pm – Vasco x Vitória – São Januário

11/11 (Thurs) – 7pm – Ponte Preta x Botafogo – Moisés Lucarelli

11/11 (Thurs) – 7 pm – Sampaio Corrêa x Vila Nova – Castelão

