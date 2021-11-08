Cringe, chloroquine and earthworks: candidates highlight themes from the 1st phase of Unicamp’s Vestibular 2022 | Campinas and Region

Cringe, fake news on the pandemic, chloroquine, earthworks and refugees are some of the themes mentioned by the candidates in the first phase of Unicamp’s Vestibular 2022, held this Sunday for 63,200 subscribers. See list with some of the subjects below.
The race started at 1pm and gained an hour more than in previous years. O g1 talked to students at the beginning of the exam exit. They highlighted that it was a contemporary race, but without “pranks”.
“Unicamp has a habit of being a good mother. It seems that, due to the pandemic, it wasn’t so difficult,” said Julia de Souza Araújo, a 21-year-old resident of Paulínia, who felt welcomed as a student.
Julia de Souza Araújo, from Paulínia, in the first phase of the Vestibular 2022 at Unicamp — Photo: Rafael Smaira/g1 Campinas
Anna Cláudia Sales Varani, a candidate for the dance course, has a degree in pedagogy from Unicamp. According to her, those who were tuned in to the news managed to do well in the current affairs content.
“It was difficult, but I thought the topical issues were cool. Covid-19, vaccine, zoonoses, contamination dynamics, LGBT community, quilombola territories. It is connected with what we have seen in contemporary discussions, in geopolitics. he’s always getting information, reading, watching the news, it’s something that is good to relate to everyday life,” he explained.
- cringe sense
- electrostatics
- indigenous art
- Chloroquine and fake news in the pandemic
- Biomes and animal species
- female protagonism
- LGBT Communities
- Afghanistan and China
- earthwork
- Refugees and Immigration
- Quilombolas
- Formation of Mathematical Matrices
- Earth’s Perimeter
- Percentage of vaccinated against Covid-19 and types of vaccines
- N-95 mask
- Ship stranded in the Suez Canal
- Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar Speech
- Renewable Fuels
- Black Plague and Medieval World
- Coronavirus transmission chain
- Geology and Geomorphy
Anna Cláudia Sales Varani is already graduated and is trying to join the dance course at Unicamp — Photo: Rubens Morelli/g1 Campinas
Candidates were able to leave the exam after two hours of testing, therefore at 15:00. Vinicius Damião Silveira, 18, highlighted the math test with a question about the immunization rate against Covid-19. He tries vacancy in systems development and analysis.
“It was a percentage that you had to do. You had to calculate how many people had to be vaccinated for the country to consider that the pandemic situation was under control,” he recalled.
The student also highlighted Joaquin Phoenix’s speech, the “Joker”, at the Oscars in the text interpretation part, and the translation of the term “cringe” in the English part of the test.
Rodrigo Baraldi, 18, lives in Amparo (SP) and highlighted the content about LGBT communities, a large number of issues regarding Covid-19. “Species that contain traces of the virus, such as a bat”.
Vinicius Damião Silveira, 18, tries to work at Unicamp in 2022 — Photo: Rafael Smaira/g1 Campinas
In the search for a place in biological sciences, Isabela Viamonte, aged 20, took the Unicamp entrance exam in 2019 and saw the focus of the test as the difference in this second attempt. He said that the coronavirus pandemic guided many of the disciplines.
“Both within biologicals, in Portuguese and fake news – about the thermometer affecting a brain gland -, in mathematics about the percentage of the population with vaccination”.
Isabela Viamonte, 20, tries to work in biological sciences at Unicamp for the second time — Photo: Rafael Smaira/g1 Campinas
Top ten courses
- medicine
- architecture and urbanism
- computer science
- biological Sciences
- computer engineering
- social communication – medialogy
- drugstore
- nursing
- economic Sciences
- story
Entrance Exam Calendar
- 11/18: disclosure of those who passed the test of specific skills in music courses;
- 12/13: publication of the list of those approved in the 1st phase, 2nd phase test locations and cut notes;
- 09 and 10/01/2022: application of tests for the 2nd phase;
- 01/13 to 15: tests of specific skills for architecture and urbanism, performing arts, visual arts and dance;
- 02/14: release of the first call for those approved in the entrance exam;
- 02/15 to 17: online registration of those approved in the first call;
- 02/15 to 17: online registration of those approved in the first call;
Students during the first stage exam of Unicamp 2022 entrance exam in Campinas — Photo: Julio Cesar Costa / g1