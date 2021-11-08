Cristiano rebuts criticism for the lack of Zé Neto at Marília Mendonça’s wake: ‘Each one has their own way of feeling pain’ | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

The singer Cristiano, from the duo with Zé Neto, rebutted this Sunday (7) criticisms that the sertanejos received after the death of singer Marília Mendonça in a plane crash. On social networks, internet users commented that they did not participate in the wake and that the pair’s bus was not in the procession in honor of the singer.

On the duo’s Instagram, Cristiano recorded stories to counter the comments and criticized the positioning of some internet users.

“I was at the wake, but I was wearing a cap, mask and glasses. Zé didn’t go. When my mother died, Zé had my mother as a mother, and he didn’t go to her wake and I respected him. Each one has its way of feeling pain, each one has its traumas, its anguish. You have to learn to respect that. Stop thinking the world revolves around this social network shit. Only what you see on the social network, only what TV shows is true”, he said.

1 of 9 Cristiano, from the duo with Zé Neto, rebutted criticism on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Cristiano, from the duo with Zé Neto, rebutted criticism on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

2 of 9 Zé Neto and Cristiano with Marília Mendonça — Photo: Francisco Cepeda/Arquivo Zé Neto and Cristiano with Marília Mendonça — Photo: Francisco Cepeda/Arquivo

“Our bus didn’t go because we had a show in Rio de Janeiro. We have two drivers. They left Goiânia, went through Rio Preto, went to Rio de Janeiro, left our team for the show in Rio, went to Valparaíso and there they received the news of Marília’s death. They returned to Rio de Janeiro to pick up our team and take everyone safely home. Our drivers were tired, saturated, emotionally shaken. How do I demand from a professional who goes on a procession to show a bus to do something nice to show the media?”.

Afterwards, Cristiano said that he felt sad for not having the duo’s bus in the procession, but calm because everyone on the team was well and at home with his family.

“You arrive spouting words without discernment, without education, it’s guesswork. What I think, what I think and it’s over. Life is not like that. Look at the loss we had, a trauma, a co-worker, a friend and you don’t respect. You spoke about Maiara… It hurts and offends people. The person is so upset, reads the messages and charges himself thinking he’s terrible because you do that. The world is sick”, he stated.

In the end, the singer said that the minority criticized, but hurt. Then he asked everyone to have compassion and apologized for the outburst.

3 of 9 Country singer Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, lamented the death of Marília Mendonça on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Country singer Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, lamented the death of Marília Mendonça on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Earlier this Sunday, Zé Neto posted photos with Marília Mendonça and lamented the singer’s death on social networks.

“You know that lump in your throat, that urge to scream, that mixture of anguish, fear and longing? Because that’s how I feel now”, wrote the singer in an excerpt of the caption.

On the day of the accident, Cristiano also posted a message on social networks lamenting the singer’s death.

“Hard to find words, to find comfort. Very painful when one of our colleagues falls, especially you queen. A lump in the throat, a feeling of pain with a mixture of anger and indignation. God comfort all those who have lost those they love in this sad incident and receive them with open arms in heaven,” he wrote.

4 de 9 Office released a note regretting the death of Marília Mendonça and informing the cancellation of the concert by other artists — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Office released a note regretting the death of Marília Mendonça and informing the cancellation of the concert by other artists — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

On Friday, Zé Neto and Cristiano canceled their concert in Rio de Janeiro. Workshow, the office responsible for managing the artists, decided to postpone all scheduled presentations for November 5th, 6th and 7th.

5 of 9 Plane with singer Marília Mendonça crashed in Minas Gerais — Photo: Reproduction Plane with singer Marília Mendonça crashed in Minas Gerais — Photo: Reproduction

Singer Marília Mendonça and four other people died after a small plane crashed near a waterfall in the Caratinga mountain range, in the interior of Minas Gerais, on Friday afternoon.

The singer’s press office and the Fire Department confirmed the death of Marília Mendonça through a statement.

“The Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais reports that this Friday (5), a small aircraft, model Beech Aircraft, crashed in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga. CBMMG confirms that the aircraft was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and that she is among the fatal victims,” ​​the firefighters’ statement said.

The singer was born in Cristianópolis (GO) on July 22, 1995. She emerged as a “feminine” icon in 2016, with hits like “Infiel” and “Eu sei de cor”. Before, she was already a composer of hits in the country. Remember the trajectory.

6 of 9 Marília Mendonça was in Sorocaba (SP) on Monday (1st) — Photo: André Cardoso/Aquivo Pessoal Marília Mendonça was in Sorocaba (SP) on Monday (1) — Photo: André Cardoso/Personal Archive

7 of 9 Show by Marília Mendonça in Sorocaba — Photo: André Cardoso/Arquivo Show by Marília Mendonça in Sorocaba — Photo: André Cardoso/Arquivo

8 of 9 Marília Mendonça at her last show held on Monday (1st) in Sorocaba — Photo: André Cardoso/Arquivo Pessoal Marília Mendonça at her last show on Monday (1st) in Sorocaba — Photo: André Cardoso/Arquivo Pessoal

9 of 9 Archive photo from November 1st, 2021 shows the singer Marília Mendonça during a concert at Lucky Friends Arena, in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo. — Photo: ANDRé CARDOSO/THENEWS2/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Archive photo from November 1st, 2021 shows the singer Marília Mendonça during a concert at Lucky Friends Arena, in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo. — Photo: ANDRé CARDOSO/THENEWS2/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

See more news from the region at g1 Rio Preto and Araçatuba