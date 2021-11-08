Cristianópolis, where Marília Mendonça was born, feels forgotten by the dead star – 11/07/2021 – Illustrated

Arriving in Cristianópolis today is not very different from when Ruth Moreira Dias left Aparecida de Goiânia, a municipality located in the capital of Goiás, to have her first daughter, Marília Mendonça, in 1995. The main avenue was changed, the lake at the entrance gained a sign with the name of the place, supermarkets have grown and churches have multiplied – but the feeling of inertia remains intact.

So say some of the very few residents of the city who left their homes, ranches or farms this Sunday. Until last Friday, it is difficult to imagine that anyone besides the few more than 3,000 inhabitants knew the name of Cristianópolis. Perhaps the small town about 90 kilometers from Goiânia was remembered as the birthplace of Iris Rezende, former governor of the state and former mayor of the capital, as well as a senator and minister, but who is not so connected with the city.

Since the death of Marília Mendonça, in a plane crash, Cristianópolis has been in the mouths of the presenters of the main open TV stations, on the internet and on radio throughout Brazil. For the municipality founded in the 1950s, which has never been the stage for any type of media event, it is certainly its most important moment in all of history.

The place where Mendonça was born, a newly renovated hospital on Rua Ricardo do Vale, has never been so visited in recent days. “It seems that even the [jornalista] Roberto Cabrini came here”, comments a woman, a fan of the journalist and presenter, who for a few minutes did not find the Record presenter and his film crew.

If it weren’t for the passing of journalists, this would be like any other day in the city. Just like the day before, when thousands of people went to say goodbye to Mendonça at an open wake in Goiânia, and the day before. Not that the residents of Cristianópolis didn’t like the singer. In the region, the sertanejo dominates, and there are naturally many fans of the queen of suffering there. Just not in greater proportion than any other city in the state.

A supermarket employee says that people are lamenting the accident and that they loved Mendonça’s songs, but that they don’t know about the singer’s stories in the city. “Everyone was very sad. Looks like she was only born here, right? I think only the older ones should know.”

Three people drinking beer in a tavern next door say they only recently learned that Mendonça was born in Cristianópolis. “It looks like she spoke on a TV show. But I’ve never seen her talking much about here,” he says. What is not in question is your talent. “She was a very good songwriter, a very good singer indeed.”

It is possible that, soon, the hospital where the singer was actually born will be named after her — at least that is the idea of ​​the current mayor, Juliana da Farmácia, from DEM. It would be a clearer indication of the artist’s connection, a national idol, even to the residents themselves.

Before that, people knew that she was born in Cristianópolis through her participation in Globo programs. First in “Encontro”, with Fátima Bernardes, and then in “Domingão”, then with Faustão. That was when the seamstress Aparecida Alves Ribeiro, Mrs. Cida, discovered that the newborn she breastfed —because her mother was in severe pain after giving birth— was a nationally known singer.

Among the dozens of plants she sells for a living, Cida recounted the step by step of a day that never left her mind. Pregnant with her first child, she gave birth in a normal birth, and was able to help Ruth Moreira, who had a cesarean, to breastfeed the girl in her first moments of life.

Mendonça’s mother never lived in Cristianópolis, but she knew a doctor, famous for giving births of this type —expensive procedure in the 1990s—, and she traveled about an hour to have the child with him. The days surrounding the birth of the future star of national music were perhaps the only ones she was in town.

Not for that were irrelevant days. In “Faustão”, Mendonça’s mother, in tears, said that she had three cardiac arrests on the day of her daughter’s birth, something that scared her at the time. It was nurse Cláudia Borges Magalhães, who still works at the hospital, who came up with the idea of ​​taking the girl to be breastfed by Cida in her first moments of life.

The seamstress, who now sells plants, recalls in detail the events confirmed by the records kept so far at the hospital. “Since, in normal delivery, you are discharged earlier, I left. I didn’t know the name or anything, except that it was from Goiânia. And after that day, I always wondered where that child I held in my arms was, I breastfed. I always wanted to know about that child.”

Decades passed before Cida watched Mendonça’s appearances on Globo programs and then checked the records to confirm that he had nursed the singer. From then on, she started trying to find out how she could get in touch with the artist. She asked her daughters to send a message on Instagram and looked for her in Goiânia, but without success. “They told me that, once the pandemic had passed, they would take me to a concert so I could meet Marília.”

With the singer’s death, she was devastated, she thought of her daughter born on the same day as Mendonça and, especially, of Ruth Moreira, whom she wants to meet in the future. “I didn’t want to be giving these interviews,” says the seamstress, who spoke to more than 12 media outlets in recent days. “I wish I had talked to her, and her mother, so they would know about it sooner.”

Cida also carries an edge of frustration shared with part of the population of Cristianópolis — that of never having seen Mendonça perform in the city. “Some people here said that the authorities would bring her to sing here, and I would meet her, but it never happened. People question why she never came here to sing. I think it was a lack of inviting her, of paying for her concert and showing her in Cristianópolis. I think that was all that was lacking, because she would come from good. She always showed herself as a humble person.”