Cruzeiro sells out tickets, asks for more, but Mineirão freezes due to labor issue – Rádio Itatiaia

Tickets for Cruzeiro and Brusque are sold out

Cruzeiro fans sold out the 35 thousand tickets offered for sale for the duel with Brusque, scheduled for this Tuesday (9), at 21:30, at Mineirão, for the 35th round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. Due to the limited audience due to operational reasons, the manager of Gigante da Pampulha has already stated that she is unable to increase the amount of tickets for sale, which angered fans and made Raposa’s board of directors press for more space in the stands.

“We are waiting for the current administration of Mineirão to take a stand on the release of more space for an important game next Tuesday. We are outraged, we want maximum capacity and we will do everything for that”, posted President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues in his private Instagram account.

On Twitter, Cruzeiro’s profile also followed the line of pressure for more tickets in the match against Brusque. “We will continue doing everything in our power for our fans. We are waiting for Mineirão for new entries,” he pointed out.

Despite the attempt to put pressure on the part of Cruzeiro, Mineirão has already said that it is not possible to release due to labor issues.

“Tuesday’s game is 9:30 pm. And Wednesday’s game is 7:00 pm. So, the game’s operation is over, the security team stays to close the stadium, and we can’t get the team to have the break. 12:00 pm that the labor legislation requires of these professionals (…) I do not have the break that the legislation requires for two days in a row (rest for the workers)”, said Samuel Lloyd, in an interview on Itatiaia’s Grande Resenha program.

Fans question why Atlético play in the stadium with maximum capacity, unlike Cruzeiro.

“We need planning, structuring this team, and for the safety of operations, we had to limit this game, which has just started. This game was not scheduled, Atlético has a contract with us for some time, guaranteeing everyone the games at Mineirão,” explained Lloyd.

Despite everything, Mineirão guarantees that it tries to do its best to resolve this situation with Cruzeiro.

“We are dealing with this issue with the utmost care. The intention has always been to bring Cruzeiro back to Mineirão, back home (…) For reasons of people’s safety, of the fans, we would not be able to carry out this operation,” he said. .

Samuel Lloyd stated that by the end of the month the stadium will already have conditions to increase the stadium’s capacity for Cruzeiro.

“It won’t take long, I guarantee it. Later this year, we are preparing for the 27th, Nautico’s game, and then Atlético’s game on the 28th. We want the round operation to release 100% of the public in both games. No. it has nothing to do with the city hall, it’s an operational issue for the stadium,” he explained.

