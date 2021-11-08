Cruzeiro x Brusque: Mineirão may have a maximum of 35 thousand fans. Understand

Cruzeiro used social networks this Sunday afternoon (7) to inform that Mineirão may receive a maximum capacity of 35 thousand fans next Tuesday (9), when Raposa faces Brusque, at 9:30 pm, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship. Serie B. The celestial club regretted and clarified that the decision “does not go through commercial issues with Mineirão, but specific legislation on safety. Even if we scheduled even before the release of the public in the stadiums, it would not be possible”.

Even with the release of the total capacity of the capital’s stadiums by the city hall, the restriction occurs because consecutive matches in the same sports arena require employees to take turns to comply with sanitary standards, and Mineirão does not have a staff that allows this rodízio, since Atlético and América also play at Mineirão this Sunday (7) for the Brazilian Championship.

Blue Nation, important clarification about the next game: The maximum capacity will be 35 thousand people. Yes, it will be insufficient for the love manifested here in these days (and always). We are so sorry for that! 📸 Gustavo Aleixo / Cruzeiro pic.twitter.com/FrByGTYgjn — Cruise 🦊 (@Cruise) November 7, 2021

“​​The maximum capacity will be 35 thousand people. Yes, it will be insufficient for the love manifested here in these days (and always). We’re so sorry for that!” says an excerpt from Cruzeiro’s Twitter statement. Finally, Fox pointed out that, for 2022, this imbroglio “will need to be resolved”.

The news was received with much criticism by the fans from Cruzeiro, who question whether the same rule will apply to the match between Atlético and Corinthians next Wednesday (10), at 19:00, at Mineirão. “Let’s wait so how many tickets will be sold for Wednesday,” said one fan. “Funny, that only happens with Cruzeiro”, amended another Cruzeiro.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.