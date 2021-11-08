Cryptocurrency market surpasses US$ 3tr for the 1st time

On Monday (8), the cryptocurrency market surpassed the amount of US$ 3 trillion for the first time, in a context of growing interest from traditional investors, seduced by dizzying highs, but worried about inflation.

The cryptocurrency market represented at 10:00 am GMT (7:00 am GMT) this Monday, with US$ 3.7 trillion, according to the CoinGecko website, which monitors the market for over 10,000 cryptocurrencies.

As is often the case in the sector, the analysts are finding it difficult to explain the large increase this Monday.

“The cryptocurrency market is increasing with amazing speed,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, market analyst for SwissQuote, told AFP. For her, there is “a part of speculation and a part of reality”.

Since the end of October, American markets have had access to an indexed fund (ETF) for the evolution of bitcoin, which allows investors to bet on the rise of the first cryptocurrency without leaving Wall Street.

Unlike the euro, or the dollar, the number of bitcoins was fixed at 21 million, issued little by little, a rule impossible to change without controlling the integrity of the decentralized network.

Some investors therefore believe that cryptocurrencies are a form of protection against inflation, which is increasing in both Europe and North America.

“It’s a very risky strategy, given the volatility of the cryptocurrency and seeing how its value can come under pressure from regulators, or even from comments on social media,” warns Susannah Streeter, market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Bitcoin (+5%, at $66,035 at 10:10 GMT) was approaching its all-time high, while ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency in market size, was up 2% to $4,727.

Both bitcoin and ethereum represent over 40%, and just under 20%, of the market, respectively. The volatility of small cryptocurrencies is greater.

The Shiba Inu, a cryptoactive created to rival the Dogecoin, reached a theoretical size of US$40 billion in late October, making it the tenth largest cryptocurrency. A few days later, it lost $10 billion.

“Today’s champions are unlikely to be tomorrow’s survivors,” says Ozkardeskaya, who fears “a bubble of the same type as the Internet” in the 2000s.