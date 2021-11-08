Culture Department vetoes health passport in Rouanet Law projects | Policy

The Department of Culture published an ordinance on Monday (8) that vetoes the requirement of a health passport in projects financed by the Rouanet Law.

“It is forbidden by the proponent to require a health passport for the execution or participation of a cultural event to be held, under penalty of disapproval of the cultural project and fine”, says the text published in the “Diário Oficial da União”.

Created in 1991, the Culture Incentive Law, known as the Rouanet Law, authorizes producers to seek private investment to finance cultural initiatives. In exchange, companies can deduct part of the amount invested in Income Tax.

Some cities are adopting the vaccine passport for access to social programs and entry to events

The ordinance is signed by the Secretary of Culture, Mario Frias.

The Health Passport or Vaccine Passport is a measure adopted in some cities to require that access to certain environments can only be made by those who took the vaccine against Covid.

President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies, such as Secretary Mário Frias, are against the adoption of the passport.

In the case of places where state or municipal laws require a vaccine passport, the Secretary of Culture ordinance says that the cultural event financed by Rouanet must fit the virtual model.

Margareth Dalcomo: ‘The vaccine passport is something correct, fair, civilizing’

On October 29, Fiocruz spoke in favor of the vaccine passport. The institution recalled that vaccination protects not only the person who is vaccinated, but is also an essential process for overcoming the pandemic. The more people who get vaccinated, the less the virus will circulate.

“It is necessary to highlight the benefits of collective protection not only for workers, but for their families, children, co-workers and the community. It is especially important to complete the vaccination schedule with two doses or a single dose, depending on the immunizing agent, including the booster dose when indicated, so that we can reach a level of greater safety, with at least 80% of the population protected”, state the Fiocruz researchers.

Two weeks ago, the Department of Culture published another ordinance, this time one that prohibits the use of neutral language in projects under the Rouanet Law.

‘Menine’, ‘todxs’, ‘amigues’ are examples of the neutral language or dialect, which is also known as non-binary language.

The use has gained more visibility in recent years, with the aim of making the language more inclusive for transsexual, transvestite, non-binary or intersex people.