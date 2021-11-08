Day “D” of rabies vaccination for dogs and cats moves 227 points in Fortaleza

Patrícia Madeira, tutor of the kitten Nina, found out about the joint effort in her condominium and wasted no time in bringing the kitten’s first vaccine (Photo: Rodrigo Carvalho)

The City of Fortaleza carried out, this Saturday (06/11), another vaccination campaign against animal rabies. The 10 Zoonoses Surveillance Units (UVZ) in the city were made available for the application of the anti-rabies immunobiological, in addition to the Basic Health Units (UBS) throughout the city.

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), the Environmental and Biological Risk Surveillance Cell is responsible for monitoring viral circulation with surveillance measures, which have proven effective. For at least 18 years there have been no records of new cases of the disease in humans, as stated by the agency’s manager, Atualpa Soares.

However, as rabies is a lethal disease for animals and humans, currently the greatest risk is in wild animals such as bats, marmosets or foxes. The virus still circulates among them, which continue to be a source of interaction and transmission with domestic animals. “That is why it is important to continue vaccinating dogs and cats, because if they are contaminated, they can transmit them to others, to the tutor and to the family”, explained Atualpa.

The forecast is that the “D” day will vaccinate around 200 thousand animals. The final balance will be replenished this month through active search in shelters and homes of people who are unable to attend because of some limitation. “Today is the day to bring the population closer to the vaccine, bringing it into the communities. After this period, the vaccine is only available in Zoonoses Units. Thus, we guarantee a wide range of options throughout the municipality. Then, with the visits, we will reach the goal recommended by the Ministry of Health”, completed Atualpa.

This Saturday alone, more than 500 professionals worked on structuring the vaccination, whether vaccinating or in logistics, in addition to volunteers, usually veterinary medicine students and people from solidarity posts.

Prevention

Rabies is a serious acute viral infectious disease that can be transmitted to humans by bites, scratches and saliva from infected animals in contact with injured skin or mucous membranes. The disease affects the central nervous system and can lead to death, both in humans and animals. The vaccine is the only way to prevent the disease.

Aware of the seriousness of the disease, Patrícia Madeira, tutor of the kitten Nina, found out about the joint effort in her condominium and wasted no time in bringing the kitten’s first vaccine. “It was very fast, I just arrived and it already worked. We have children at home too, and even though they don’t go out, we’re afraid they might catch any disease and pass it on to us, because they end up sleeping together in bed”, he said.

Camila Magalhães, on the other hand, who recently adored the four-month-old Duque pinscher puppy, already enjoys the benefits of having the joy of a puppy at home, but also with responsibility. “I found out about the vaccination day on the internet, and as I live close by, I took the opportunity to bring it. It’s very important. I never had a dog and I didn’t know how it worked, so I couldn’t let today go by”, he said.