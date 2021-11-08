Dayane Mello shoots Marina in The Farm 13: “She Looks Like a Man”

This Saturday night (6/11), in A Fazenda 13, Dayane Mello was talking to Rico Melquiades when he began to make a series of offensive comments about the appearance of Marina Ferrari. “Sexy, zero! The least sensual woman I’ve seen in this house. Beauty isn’t all that either. I don’t even think she’s pretty!” Dayane said.

Upon hearing the model’s opinion, Rico scolded her. “I think she’s beautiful!” he replied. “I don’t think so,” replied Daiane, receiving another replica of the pawn. “She is beautiful!”.

Dayane then said he didn’t like “muscular woman”: “She looks like a man, love,” he insisted. The comedian again disagreed: “I think she’s perfect. You must be jealous!”.

Annoyed, Dayane questioned. “Envy? Look at me. Look at me well. Do you think I’ll be jealous?”, provoked the model. “Looks like it,” finished Rico.

It is worth remembering that during the dynamics Lenha na Bongueira of the reality show, Dayane Mello and Marina Ferrari had an ugly argument. In addition to throwing the model into the fire, the influencer distributes four negative adjectives to the girl: selfish, hypocritical, liar and false.

