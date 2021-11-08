Death of pregnant woman in Poland generates protests; family blames strict abortion law | World

Tens of thousands of people protested this Saturday (6) in Poland after the death of a pregnant woman from pregnancy complications. According to family members, she should have had the abortion, but doctors decided not to do the procedure because of a law in place since the beginning of the year that prohibits the practice in almost all cases.
Izabela, 30, 22 weeks pregnant, died in late September in a hospital in Pszczyna, southern Poland. Her baby did not have enough amniotic fluid to survive, she became ill and doctors still refused to perform the abortion procedure, family and lawyers said. The team that handled the case has been suspended.
“The doctors waited for the fetus to die. The fetus died, the patient died. Septic shock,” tweeted Jolanta Budzowska, a family lawyer.
According to the lawyer, Izabela is the first victim of the Constitutional Court’s October 2020 decision, which took effect at the end of January.
Supported by the ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), the court prohibited abortion in cases of severe fetal malformation, authorizing the practice only in cases of rape or incest, or when the mother’s life is in danger..
In addition to Poland, part of the United States has been restricting access to abortion. More recently, Texas passed a law that practically bans the procedure in almost all cases, see VIDEO below.
Passed by Men, Texas Abortion Law Makes Citizens of Others’ Life
“Not one more!” shouted thousands of demonstrators in Warsaw, who gathered in front of the Court’s headquarters, before marching on to the Ministry of Health.
“I’m here so that no woman is in danger again. Current legislation is killing women,” criticized Ewa Pietrzyk, 40, who displayed a photo of Izabela. Similar demonstrations took place in around 70 cities across the country.
Woman takes candle to protest in Warsaw this Saturday (6) against restrictive laws against abortion after pregnant death in Poland — Photo: Czarek Sokolowski/AP Photo
Decision cost Izabela her life, says family
According to a statement from Izabela’s family, doctors at Pszczyna Hospital have adopted a position of just waiting and not doing the procedure that could save the patient. Family members relate the hospital’s decision to the current rule, which limits the possibilities of a legal abortion.
“The baby weighs 485 grams. At the moment, because of the abortion law, I have to stay in bed. And there is nothing they can do. They will wait until I die,” Izabela wrote to her mother, in a message that made public.
Married for 10 years, Izabela was the mother of a nine-year-old girl. According to the ruling nationalist conservative party, the girl’s death did not occur due to the court’s decision.
Two doctors at Pszczyna hospital have been suspended after the pregnant woman’s death, while local prosecutors are conducting an investigation. According to NGOs, thousands of Polish women sought help with abortions, mainly abroad.