Denis Abrahão reveals problem with great prominence for Grêmio

Grêmio may have one more problem for the season. That’s because Denis Abrahão informed that Vanderson has been suffering with an ankle problem since the game against Santos, which took place on October 10th.

And to further complicate the situation on the right side, last Thursday (4), the athlete suffered a sprain in the same ankle, which may have been the reason for choosing Rafinha.

“You didn’t know that there was a training session in Belo Horizonte at Toca da Raposa on Thursday (4) in the morning and our side Vanderson had a sprained ankle. In fact, the ankle that has been (bothering) since the game against Santos. The player is complaining of an injury, as reported by the Medical Department last week when I asked what was going on with Vanderson,” told Denis Abrahão.

Vanderson has been so important to Grêmio that when he joined, in less than a minute he created one of the best attacking moves in the tricolor. Therefore, his absence from the last two games was a surprise. But if it was an injury, it might make sense.

However, now there is concern that Vanderson’s injury may worsen, as the tricolor will face a marathon of games, considering the fact that on Tuesday (9) Grêmio is already playing. The information brought by Denis Abrahão is very worrying for Grêmio, even more than with Cortez having been expelled, Vanderson should return to the starting lineup.

However, if your return is rushed, there is a chance to further complicate your ankle situation. Therefore, it is not possible to rule out that Diogo Barbosa will play against Fluminense in the next round of the Brazilian Championship.

