Dentinho says goodbye to Shakhtar and will return to Brazil to analyze proposals | international football

After nearly a decade of services rendered, Dentinho Shakhtar Donetsk’s trajectory came to an end. The 32-year-old forward played his last game in the Ukrainian club’s shirt on Sunday, playing for five minutes against Kolos Kovalivka. With the contract ending on Monday, he decided not to extend the bond, and received a tribute this Sunday.

Dentinho will now return to Brazil to rest with his family, who have not even returned to Ukraine at the start of the current season. The player’s goal is to calmly analyze proposals – some of them already on the table. So, he will make a decision, without discarding the return to Brazilian football.

Graduated in the Corinthians youth categories, Dentinho left the São Paulo club in 2011, aged 22, to head to Shakhtar. Since then, he has built his career in Ukrainian football, also spending a season on loan at Turkey’s Besiktas, in 2012. There were 197 games for the Donetsk club, with 29 goals and 16 assists.