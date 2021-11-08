Deterioration of inflation continues in 2021 and 2022 and reaches 2024 By Investing.com



By Leandro Manzoni

Investing.com – The deterioration of inflation for this and next years continues in the projections of economists consulted by the Central Bank in the release this Monday (3rd). With the exception of 2023, every year there was an upward adjustment in the estimates, which ended up also impacting the projections for the basic interest rate – Selic – for the coming years.

The decisions come on the heels of October’s IPCA-15 coming above market expectations and Copom minutes more hawkish than the post-meeting statement. On Wednesday, the October inflation data will be released.

Check below the expectations for IPCA, GDP, Selic and dollar released this Monday (18).

Table of Contents Inflation

GDP

Selic

Dollar

Inflation

Economists consulted by the monetary authority raised estimates for this year from 9.17% to 9.33%, while 4 weeks ago they were at 8.59%. The IPCA estimate remains above both the target of 3.75% and the upper limit of 5.25%.

In relation to the 2022 IPCA, the deterioration of the inflationary outlook continues, with estimates rising from 4.55% to 4.63%, the sixteenth week followed by a deterioration in inflationary expectations. While the projection for 2023 remained at 3.27%, for 2024 it advanced for the third week in a row, from 3.07% to 3.1%, above the 3% target stipulated for the period.

Inflation expectations deteriorated after advancing 1.2%, above the expected 0.97% and the 1.14% registered in the previous month.

GDP

Economists again lowered estimates for the high at the end of the year, with a projected advance of 4.94% to 4.93%, while four weeks ago it was at 5.04%. It was the fourth drop in GDP projections this year.

For 2022, the estimate also dropped, from 1.2% to 1%, the fifth week followed by lower estimates. Expectations for 2023 remained at 2%, while for 2024 they dropped again from 2.2% to 2.05%, reflecting the promise of a greater monetary tightening than initially projected by the Copom.

Selic

The rate projection rose from 8.75% to 9.25% at the end of this year, while four weeks ago it was at 8.25%. Economists maintain their projection of a 1.5 percentage point increase in the Selic rate at the last meeting of the year in December, following the Central Bank’s promise in the last statement.

For 2022, the projection also changed, with the expectation of ending next year from 10.5% to 11%. Projections for 2023 also rose, from 7.25% to 7.5%, as well as in 2024, from 6.75% to 7%.

Dollar

Regarding the , bets remained at R$ 5.50 for 2021, while four weeks ago the estimate was at R$ 5.25. For 2022, the estimates also remained at R$ 5.50. The projections for 2023 rose, with expectations of closing the year from R$ 5.25 to R$ 5.30, while for 2024 it continued at R$ 5.20.