Diabetes cases explode and concern specialists

Every five seconds, a person dies from complications caused by diabetes in the world, according to preliminary data released by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF, acronym in English).

In two years, there was an increase of almost 16% of cases of the disease in adults (20 to 79 years old) worldwide, and this year alone, the disease has already been responsible for 6.7 million deaths.

For the vascular surgeon Eliud Garcia, this growth also occurs in the state.

Doctor Eliud Garcia explained that an exaggerated increase in the number of cases may be linked to the covid pandemic.



He explained that this exaggerated increase could be linked to the covid-19 pandemic. “People stopped taking medical care, stopped practicing physical activities and their diet got worse. This generated a lack of control of the disease, which without proper treatment can be fatal”.

In the latest edition of the Atlas Diabetes, published in 2019 by the IDF, 463 million people were living with the disease, and that number has now jumped to 537 million.

According to the Brazilian Society of Diabetes, there are currently more than 13 million people living with the disease, which represents 6.9% of the population.

For Rosane Kupfer, endocrinologist and president of the Brazilian Society of Diabetes of the Regional of Rio de Janeiro (SBD-RJ), it is necessary to turn on the alert.

“Many people die from diabetes, mainly from cardiovascular causes. Furthermore, diabetes is also the leading cause of end-stage kidney disease (dialysis) in adults. We are not managing to control the factors that lead to the disease and the numbers are getting more and more worrying”.

In the 2019 report, the federation had projected that by 2030 the number of diabetics would reach 578.4 million. However, in just two years, there are already 74 million new cases.

For the endocrinologist Queulla Garret, several factors are responsible for these alarming numbers. “Diabetes is an extremely growing disease. Sedentary lifestyle and poor diet are just some of the factors”.

KNOW MORE

The disease

Diabetes is caused by insufficient production or malabsorption of insulin, which is a hormone that regulates blood glucose and provides energy for the body.

The disease can cause increased blood glucose and the high rates can lead to complications in the heart, arteries, eyes, kidneys and nerves. In more severe cases, diabetes can lead to death.

Types of diabetes

Type 1 usually appears in childhood or adolescence.

People with close relatives who have or have had the disease should have regular tests to monitor their blood glucose.

Type 2, on the other hand, occurs when the body does not properly use the insulin it produces and can appear at any age.

The cause is directly related to overweight, sedentary lifestyle, high triglycerides, hypertension and poor eating habits.

Main symptoms

they are: frequent hunger, constant thirst, urge to urinate several times a day, weight loss, fatigue, mood swings, bladder, kidney and skin infections, wounds that take time to heal, blurred vision.

Prevention

The best form of prevention is to practice healthy habits, such as physical activity and eating more natural foods.

Source: Ministry of Health.