Diabetics could reach 784 million worldwide by 2045, IDF estimates

Data from the tenth edition of the Diabetes Atlas, released by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF, the acronym in English), show that 537 million people between 20 and 79 years of age worldwide have diabetes, an increase of 16% in two years. IDF experts project that the number of adults with the disease could reach 643 million by 2030 and 784 million by 2045. The global prevalence of the disease has reached 10.5%, with almost half (44.7%) undiagnosed.

The survey, carried out every two years, reveals that the number of people with diabetes has increased in such a way that it has proportionally surpassed the expansion of the global population. As stated to Brazil Agency the president of the Brazilian Society of Diabetes – Rio de Janeiro Regional (SBD-RJ), endocrinologist Rosane Kupfer, diabetes is in growing evolution “and has not been contained, until now, by any action, decision, in relation to illness”.

For the doctor, this means that there is still a lack of dissemination, information, access to knowledge, diagnosis and quality treatment. Rosane highlighted that in addition to covid-19, other diseases have been killing a lot around the world. One of them is diabetes. The IDF Atlas says that this year alone, 6.7 million people have died from the disease.

The president of SBD-RJ reported that the proportion of people with diabetes, which was one in 11, has now dropped to one in ten people. “And most of them are in low-income countries.” The Diabetes Atlas indicates that 81% of adults with the disease live in developing countries. In Latin America and Central America, the number of diabetics is estimated to reach 32 million.

Causes

Next Sunday(14), when World Diabetes Day is celebrated, Rosane Kupfer warned that the causes of the disease are diverse. “The lack of access, the terrible food choices that the world is making, especially this western lifestyle, where you see that obesity is growing a lot, many overweight people, many people with pre-diabetes, which is a category of very high risk of becoming diabetic”.

People who do not have any risk factors should have an annual blood glucose after 45 years. “You have to have a blood test because diabetes is a disease that doesn’t have symptoms, at least in the beginning. This does not mean that she is not doing harm inside (the organism)”. People who do routine tests every year notice when their blood glucose rises and worry, he said. The problem, said Rosane, is people who don’t take care of themselves, don’t take tests to see if they are diabetic. He warned that individuals at high risk for diabetes, who have cases of the disease in the family, who are hypertensive, who are overweight or obese, and women who had diabetes during pregnancy, should undergo annual examinations over 35 years of age.

For these reasons, Rosane Kupfer analyzed that the mobilization to fight the disease can no longer be restricted to the month of November and World Diabetes Day. She believes that it is necessary to expand actions, mobilize society and carry out out of season campaigns, in addition to demanding more public policies that guarantee access to health care and quality treatment. The theme of this year’s awareness campaign about the disease is “Access to Care for Diabetes”.

According to the president of SBD-RJ, diabetes has no cure. “That’s why it’s so important to make an early diagnosis. The earlier the diagnosis and control, the less problems the person will have”. The consequences of poorly controlled diabetes include cardiovascular problems, the main cause of mortality from the disease; retinal problems, which can even lead to blindness; kidney problems, the main cause of dialysis among adults is diabetes; lower limb arterial problems; amputations; neuropathies. “So, treating them early, early, the person will hardly have these complications,” he said.

Rio de Janeiro

In Brazil, the number of people with diabetes reached 16.8 million by 2019. “This is not an estimate of people who are being treated, but of people who have diabetes,” said the endocrinologist. “It’s a lot of people, almost 20 million”. At the ranking Worldwide, Brazil ranks fifth in terms of people with diabetes, after China, India, the United States and Pakistan.

Rio de Janeiro is the Brazilian capital with the highest rate of diabetes diagnoses in the country, according to the 2020 Surveillance of Risk Factors and Protection for Chronic Diseases by Telephone Survey (Vigitel), by the Ministry of Health. Fluminense had the highest percentage of individuals with the disease (11.2%), followed by Maceió (11%) and Porto Alegre (10%). The disease is more prevalent in women than in men. Rio de Janeiro also leads in this issue, with 12.4% of diagnoses in females, followed by Recife (12.2%) and Maceió (11.4%). Among men, Rio de Janeiro has a rate of 9.8%, the fourth highest in the country.

“Rio de Janeiro is doing badly”, defined the endocrinologist. “But I hope that Rio gets back on its feet”, he added. She suggested that patients who find themselves diabetic register with a family health facility. When necessary, these units refer to specialized care. “It is very important that there is also investment in specialized care”.

Rosane is also head of the Diabetes Service of the Luis Capriglione State Institute of Diabetes and Endocrinology (Iede), which is a reference for the state of Rio de Janeiro in the area of ​​diabetes and endocrinology. “We only receive patients who are referred with an indication by the doctor at the Basic Health Unit (UBS). This is the way”. About 40% of Iede’s patients are from outside Rio.

Costs

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the disease caused a worldwide expenditure on health of US$ 966 billion, an increase of 316% in the last 15 years. The organization’s latest Atlas shows that Brazil spends around US$ 52.3 billion per year in the treatment of adults aged 20 to 79 years, which results in around US$ 3,000 per person.