Did you see this one? Russia restricts nitrogen exports for six months

The news that Russia intends to restrict exports of nitrogen fertilizers in volumes established by quotas for six months was the most read on the Canal Rural portal last week. The measure tends to aggravate the tightening in the world supply of fertilizers, adding to restrictions adopted by China and limitations on Belarus’ exports

In addition to this news, the site also featured articles dealing with cattle weighing, management of cowboys on cattle farms, the rise in Petrobras fuels and an alternative to circumvent the low humidity in soy plantations.

5. Soybeans: Embrapa researcher proposes a solution to the lack of water in the crop

Water deficit has been causing successive crop failures in Brazilian states. See full article about the proposal to minimize the problem



4. President of Petrobras says he struggles to report price increases

According to Joaquim Silva and Luna, society is largely unaware of what the state-owned company can and cannot do about the value of fuels. know more

3. What is the average salary of a cowboy and the ideal ratio of heads per employee?

Specialist in people management on the farm answers questions sent to the program Ox’s Turn. Check the answer

2. Weighing at a distance: scales help cattle raiser to capture “thief ox”

An expert also pointed out benefits that are parallel to the weighing of cattle, such as improvements in management, optimization of the use of forages and advances in the formulation of diets. read here

1. Russia restricts nitrogen exports for six months

The country is one of the largest exporters of this product category. The measure tends to aggravate the tightening in world supply. See the full report