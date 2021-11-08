Direct competitor wins and opens 8 points of Vitória; see rating





Completed all games of the 34th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B that is approaching its end. Botafogo stood out, which overwhelmingly thrashed Vasco inside the São Januário Stadium, by the expressive score of 4 x 0. With the result, Coach Enderson Moreira’s team, benefited by Coritiba’s defeat to Náutico, assumed the isolated leadership of the competition and now it needs a simple draw against Ponte Preta in the next round to hit the hammer and secure access three rounds in advance. Vasco da Gama, Vitória’s next opponent, practically said goodbye to access, as they need a combination of unlikely results to keep hope alive and alive.

Sampaio Corrêa beat Brasil de Pelotas by 2-1, reached 43 points in 11th place, and continued in the second division. In Goiânia, Vila Nova and Guarani drew 2-2, a result that prevented the São Paulo team from equaling 55 points of the 4th placed Goiás. Closing the 34th round, Ponte Preta beat CRB at the Moisés Lucarelli Stadium, by 1-0, with a goal by Léo, and moved away from the relegation zone, reaching 14th place with 42 points, four points more than Londrina, which opens the Z4, and eight points ahead of Vitória, which is runner-up with 34 .

SERIES B ROUND 34 GAMES

FRIDAY, 11/05/

5:00 pm – CSA 2 x 0 Rowing

19:00 – Avaí 1 x 1 Victory

9:30 pm – Londrina 0 x 1 Cruise

SATURDAY, 06/11

4:15 pm – Nautical 2 x 1 Coritiba

19:00 – Worker 1 x 1 Goiás

19:00 – Confidence 3 x 2 Brusque

SUNDAY, 11/7

4:00 pm – Vasco 0 x 4 Botafogo

6:15 pm – Sampaio Corrêa 2 x 1 Brasil-RS

6:15 pm – Vila Nova 2 x 2 Guarani

8:30 pm – Ponte Preta 1 x 0 CRB