Director of Russia’s biggest bank points out reasons for the energy crisis in Europe

The origin of the rapid rise in energy prices in Europe lies in a set of factors that involved mistakes by European regulators, according to German Gref, executive director of the Russian bank Sberbank.

The main reasons for the energy crisis in Europe include the escalation of international competition for energy and the low level of gas reserves in Europe, German Gref, executive director of Sberbank, Russia’s biggest bank, said in statements to Sputnik.

“There are several reasons for the energy crisis in Europe. Firstly, due to the rapid recovery of the world economy, world competition for energy has intensified. Secondly, the production of renewable energy, especially from wind farms, has decreased,” he said. .

In addition, Gref referred to the low levels of gas reserves in European underground warehouses and the lack of additional supply. The crisis is also due to errors in planning by European countries in their energy transition, argues the executive director of Sberbank.

“[…] European regulators made a mistake in abandoning the system of long-term gas contracts. Previously, Europeans used to buy more than 90% of the gas on long-term contracts, and this guaranteed them stability under all conditions,” he commented.

Prices on the European gas market have soared in recent months. In early August, the estimated price of the closest futures contract by the European TTF index was US$ 515 (R$ 2,854.80) per 1,000 cubic meters, while on October 6 it surpassed the historic barrier of US$ 1,900 (R$ 10,532.27).

© AP Photo / Manu Fernandez Woman holding sign saying in Spanish: “The electric companies are robbing us. The government, your accomplice” during protest against electricity price increases in Madrid, Spain, 6 October 2021

According to experts, gas futures contracts have been rising in Europe due to a number of factors, which include scarce gas reserves in European underground deposits, limited supply from major suppliers, and high demand for liquefied gas in Asia.