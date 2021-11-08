Djokovic takes revenge, beats Medvedev and wins the title of Paris Masters 1000

Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev by 2 sets to 1 this Sunday (7th) and won the title of the Masters 1000 in Paris

Novak Djokovic will end 2021 as ATP ranking leader and with another title in a more than victorious career. This Sunday (07), playing on the Bercy Arena fast court, the Serbian beat Daniil Medvedev by 2 sets to 1 (4/6, 6/3 and 6/3) and won the title of Paris Masters 1000.

The match, played at 2:15 am in the capital of France, was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

At reissue of the US Open final, which ended in winning No. 2 in the world and deprived the leader of the ATP rankings the chance to isolate himself as the greatest Grand Slam winner in history, Djokovic and Medvedev met again in a historic final in Paris.

And unlike the decision in the United States, it was the Serb who got the better of it and ended up with the cup.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

With two major breaks in the service, Medvedev worked on Djokovic’s serve and forced errors in the attack to close the set in 6/4 and come out ahead in the confrontation.

The problems encountered by the Serb turned into a solution in the second set, when the ATP No. 1 grew and managed to return the breaks against Medvedev, setting fire to the match and driving the fans insane at the Bercy Arena.

In the deciding set, Djokovic once again showed why he is considered one of the greatest in the sport’s history. Making very little mistakes and leading the Russian to force his game to balance, the Serb got two important breaks in Medvedev’s service.

And when he’s like that, no one can handle it. 6/4 in the third set and another title in Paris.

In addition to the 1000 points in the ATP ranking, Novak Djokovic will also pocket 336.030 thousand euros (approximately R$2.2 million) with the title in the capital of France.