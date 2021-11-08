Doctor describes what he saw in Marília Mendonça’s plane after the crash

The last seconds of life of Marília Mendonça, who died after the crash of the plane she was on, in Piedade de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, were whirling in the air, inside the aircraft that lost control, possibly after colliding with a cable. of the city’s power transmission line. According to witnesses of the accident, heard by “Fantástico”, the plane was flying very low as it passed through the scene, just before it crashed.

First to enter the aircraft, Fire Department soldier Rafael Libardi told the program that he soon recognized the singer. “I approached the plane, the plane door was already open. I called, tried to verbalize, tried to seek an answer from someone. Then I realized that it really was Marília Mendonça,” he said.

Soon after, it fell to Samu’s doctor, Kleyton Ferreira de Carvalho, to try to find one of the flight’s crew alive. “The aircraft was quite broken, there was a lot of wreckage on the aircraft, the luggage was on the victims. And, promptly, I went to each one to check if they had vital signs, if they were alive, right? I recognized that they were already in deaths, and then after I checked all the vitals, and got out of the aircraft,” he described.

After the removal of the bodies, the victims’ belongings were also taken from the plane and, according to the sertaneja’s lawyer, in addition to cell phones still receiving messages, a guitar and a diary of the artist were found, whose songs were heard almost 29 million times on the Spotify platform on the day of his burial.

Boyfriend declares himself to Marília Mendonça at a wake

Having been in a relationship for about 1 month, Marília Mendonça and Matheuzinho spent the last night of the singer’s life together. During the sertaneja’s wake, the funkeiro recorded images of Maiara and Maraisa and Henrique and Juliano singing in honor of the artist and declared: “Marilia my love, my heart is devastated, without ground, I don’t even know if I can write everything here I’m feeling it. It hurts too much. This morning when I dropped you off at the gym, we said goodbye and promised to see each other on Sunday, we talked so much this morning, right, Fifi? We talked about everything!! We lived beautiful and happy moments!”.

And he concluded by praising his girlfriend: “You were an exemplary daughter, a dedicated mother, a person who always wanted to help everyone around her, a determined professional and without a doubt a wonderful woman who I had the privilege of having by my side and I was able to share incredible moments, even if only for a short time. The pain I feel now is immense and inexplicable. I have the eternal longing that invaded my heart without a date to leave. Marilia, rest in peace.”