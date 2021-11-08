Dog learns to fetch diapers to help tutor who has just had a baby | dogs

Reproduction/Instagram Corinne beside the family

Dogs are known as man’s best friends, no wonder, these pets are great companies and fun in any environment. Corinne, who was recently a mother, shared a video of the dog Wrigley helping her with baby, little Freddie. Video that soon went viral on social media.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Corinne, who lives with her husband Corey, in Ontario, Canada, said she learned of the litter in which Wrigley was born by a friend, who knew she was planning to adopt a dog in the near future. On going to meet the puppies, who were in a shelter after Mabel, Wrigley’s mother dog, was rescued from an abusive home.

“Originally, I wanted to choose a male puppy. Wrigley, however, had other plans as he continued to crawl on top of me and get involved with me more than all the puppies. She stole my heart from the day I met her, so I ended up choosing her! She is now four and a half years old, but still has her dog energy! All the puppies were adopted by big houses and one of my friends adopted Mabel!” he said.

The tutor says that Wrigley is very smart and loves to learn new things and in just a few days she learned what the word “diaper” meant and started helping the tutor whenever she needed it.

In addition to Wrigley, the family also has the dog Lulu, who is a few years older.

“Lu is our other dog and is very different from Wrigley. Lu almost died [de uma doença] when she was just three years old and in recovery when Wrigley came into our life. Lu doesn’t have the heart to work and doesn’t need a job to be happy. She’s really not interested in tricks, but loves to pose for the camera. Lu loves people, rubs her stomach and snuggles up with Corey and me. She also loves Freddie! When I take care of him at night, she follows me to the nursery. I thought she would be my shadow when he was born, so I put a dog bed in the room for her. She snores while Freddie has his midnight feed. I’m sure she’s looking forward to snuggling when Freddie grows up a little bit! It’s interesting how each dog has a different personality, but they both fit perfectly into our family!”.