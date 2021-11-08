Dog was abandoned because the owner’s son didn’t want to do his homework | dogs

Reproduction/Facebook Javier was abandoned because the son of the former owners did not do his homework

An animal shelter shared an image of a dog named Javier, who was abandoned by his old family for a reason that was termed by outraged netizens as “idiot”.

The story was originally shared in 2020 by Balch Springs Animal Shelter’s Facebook from Texas (USA). “This is Javier and he was delivered today because his son wouldn’t do his homework. Javier is a big, friendly guy who already has a microchip…”.

The story recently went viral and was again shared by a Reddit user, in which many followers revolted and criticized the family that abandoned the dog. People were furious and claimed that the dog was being punished because the parents punished their child, as the post garnered more than 4,000 comments.

“Working with animal shelters, I’ll tell you this: They DEFINITELY mentioned the cause of being passive-aggressive. Our local shelter does the same. Any silly reason people give for returning animals is destroyed (no names mentioned).” , commented a user.

Another fumed: “It’s an animal, not a toy you can just take away when your child isn’t doing well at school.”

Users then went on to share the baffling reasons their adopted pets had been abandoned earlier, with one person revealing, “Our cat was brought to the shelter because she ‘no longer matched the decor of the house after the house was renovated’. Who still does that? She’s a very adorable, friendly, and cute cat. And, no, she doesn’t go perfectly with our decor because she’s a pet, not a decor.”

But Javier’s story had a happy ending, in March of last year, the shelter revealed in a note that the puppy was adopted by another family. Javier’s new family pictured below:





