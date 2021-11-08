Dolores and Nélio fight and the relationship is shaken

The atmosphere between Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will be tense in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Tonico’s wife (Alexandre Nero) will be surprised to discover that her friend was with the deputy in the plan to leave Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and Eudoro’s youngest daughter (José Dumont) without the land that belonged to the farmer.

Dolores is disappointed with Nelio in Nos Tempos do Imperador

Dolores discovers that Nélio is together with Tonico in the plan to force her to sell her father’s land. The farmer shared the land equally among his daughters, but the deputy wants to take over the properties. The information is from TV News.

“I thought you were different from Tonico, but it’s the same”, the young woman will say. “Don’t compare me with Tonico, I’ve never liked his attitude”, will respond Nélio.

Furious at feeling betrayed, Dolores will interrupt the boy: “Weak! Coward! It deserves to be Tonico’s doormat”. The deputy’s wife will also say that she will tell her sister everything.

Nélio counters by saying that he tried to clarify everything for the doctor, since he wrote a note in which he tells the whole truth. “Please forgive me! I managed to tell Pilar everything because I love you so much”, will declare Tonico’s assistant.

“What you call love is just an illusion. I’m a bastard: married to one worm and in love with another. But I’ll be able to rip this love out of my heart. I’m going to kick you out of my life, just like I’m going to kick you out of my house,” says Dolores.

The lawyer will try to plead for Dolores’ forgiveness, but she will remain adamant.

Nos Tempos do Imperador airs from Monday to Saturday, at 6:25 pm, Brasília time, on Globo.