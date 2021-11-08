Dolores and Nelio steal the show in Nos Tempos do Imperador; see another 5 cases· TV news

The atmosphere between Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) has drawn the attention of the audience that follows Nos Tempos do Imperador. They are already shipped on social media and received the name “Nelores” among fans. Even before they actually formed a couple, the good guys already managed to outsmart the protagonists and stole the show in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Tonico Rocha’s advisor (Alexandre Nero) was enchanted by Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) as soon as he saw her during her marriage to the villain. The youths approached after the deputy ordered the young man to teach the woman good manners. In the scenes that will air from the 11th onwards, Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) will take the courage to declare his feelings and kiss the shy girl.

The anticipation of the romance between Nélio and Dolores also became an alternative for those who are tired of the comings and goings of Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and Samuel (Michel Gomes). In addition, the extramarital affair between Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) did not please the viewers, who began to root for Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella), the betrayed empress.

While you wait for the romance to unfold between the good guys in the Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão serials, remember another five times in which supporting couples stole the lead in Globo’s soap operas:

Shirlei had the first time with Felipe

In Haja Coração (2016), the love triangle between Tancinha (Mariana Ximenes), Apolo (Malvino Salvador) and Beto (João Baldasserini) ended up being overshadowed by the chemistry of “Shirlipe”. Lived by Sabrina Petraglia and Marcos Pitombo, Shirlei and Felipe won over the audience with a modern fairy tale and became the most loved couple on TV that year.

The good guys still won back the crowd when the seven o’clock soap opera was rerun during the Covid-19 pandemic. The couple’s name became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter whenever they faced prejudice and the mischief of Jessica (Karen Junqueira). Chemistry made Sabrina and Pitombo form a romantic couple once again in Salve-se Quem Puder (2020), also by author Daniel Ortiz.

Michel and Patricia’s case caught fire

Michel (Caio Castro) and Patrícia (Maria Casadevall) did everything to escape a serious relationship, but passion ended up talking louder in Amor à Vida (2013). Responsible for hot scenes, the couple still amused the audience by getting involved in a love quartet with Guto (Márcio Garcia), who had betrayed his secretary on her honeymoon, and Sílvia (Carol Castro), who was married to the doctor.

The exchange between the characters became a comic relief amidst the various dramas faced by Paloma (Paolla Oliveira) and Bruno (Malvino Salvador). The bland protagonists of Walcyr Carrasco’s soap opera were also overshadowed by the love story of Félix (Mateus Solano) and Niko (Thiago Fragoso) — the couple made history by giving their first kiss between men in Brazilian soap operas in prime time.

Maria Pia got involved with Malagueta

Antagonists of Pega Pega (2017), Maria Pia (Mariana Santos) and Malagueta (Marcelo Serrado) fell in love amidst trickery and blackmail after the robbery of Carioca Palace. The couple even flirted with the villainy, but ended up falling in the favor of the viewer and tripped up the protagonists Eric (Mateus Solano) and Luiza (Camila Queiroz).

“Malapia” also had the chance to confirm its favoritism in the current rerun of Claudia Souto’s serials. The names of the characters entered Twitter’s trending topics when the scene where the thief was arrested was aired and she heard the executive say that she loved him for the first time. The two still got a happy ending and built a hotel in Búzios (RJ) using the stolen dollars at the beginning of the story.

Bebel and Olavo entertained the audience

Paula (Alessandra Negrini) and Daniel (Fabio Assunção) had two obstacles in Paraíso Tropical (2007): the meanness of Taís (Alessandra Negrini) and the couple formed by Bebel (Camila Pitanga) and Olavo (Wagner Moura). The villain’s involvement with the “dog” is still remembered as one of the highlights of the soap opera, which won a rerun on Viva.

Between slaps and kisses, the prostitute who hit the Copacabana sidewalk, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, and the businessman won the viewers’ supporters to get right in the plot written by Gilberto Braga (1945-2021) and Ricardo Linhares.

The Brutinha couple won the fans’ support

The 2012 season of Malhação had as protagonists Lia (Alice Wegmann), Ju (Agatha Moreira), Dinho (Guilherme Prates) and Vitor (Guilherme Leicam). However, it was the couple formed by Fatinha (Juliana Paiva) and Bruno (Rodrigo Simas) that gained more prominence in the teen plot.

“Brutinha” was so successful with the public that the character even returned for a cameo in the 2014 Sonhos season. She appeared pregnant and showed that she had her ending more than happy with her lover. The actors also resumed the partnership with Luna and Alejandro in Salve-se Quem Puder, in which scenes from Malhação were reused as flashbacks.

