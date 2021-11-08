Domain expires and Denuvo protected games are down

The service continues to cause the fury of players

Many PC gamers no longer like the denuvo per performance issues that protection causes in most games where he is there to protect. So imagine when the service prevents you from playing. That’s what happened yesterday (7) in some games reported by players on the internet.

What is known so far is that the domain used by Denuvo has expired, more precisely Codefusion.technology, used by DRM, which caused games that depend on the connection they need to do with DRM before starting the game, couldn’t even open. A thread on the official Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy forum on Steam has 170 comments from players very frustrated with the situation and unable to play the game.

And the inability to play didn’t just happen with new games. in spite of Shadow of the Tomb Raider to be one of the Square Enix games to have Denuvo removed, it looks like that hasn’t happened yet, as reported in the Resetera forum that it was not possible to open the game. When trying to start, the message “the server is out of reach, check your internet connection and try again” appeared.



Another PC gamer reported not being able to open Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Planet Zoo and Football Manager 2022, Mortal Kombat 11, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and Total War Warhammer were also cited. The irony of this whole situation is that, in theory, Denuvo (and other DRMs) exist to protect games against piracy without affecting the original versions.

During all these years, several times, it has already been proven performance issues in games that load Denuvo. The most recent case happened with Resident Evil Village, which was pirated and the cracked version ran better than the original because it didn’t have the defense system.

The worst thing about this whole situation is forgetting to renew the domain of a service as important as this, something so simple to do. Did you have the misfortune of not being able to play yesterday because of this situation? Share with us if yes.

