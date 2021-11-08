Dr. Jairo · Check out 4 foods that can shorten your life and take them off your diet

Research has shown that some foods can actually mess with your telomeres, the ends of DNA that help protect cells and increase the risk of disease. Everyone wants to know the secret to living longer. There’s no telling what exactly helps some people reach their 100th birthday, but healthy eating is something that certainly helps.

Some foods, however, can actually hurt your chances of aging by messing with components in your cells called telomeres. These little tips at the ends of chromosomes are essential for protecting DNA from damage – many experts liken them to the plastic caps that sit at the ends of shoelaces.

The fact is, as your cells replicate, telomeres get shorter over time, according to a University of Utah study. As telomeres shorten, they can cause cells to malfunction and die, and shorter telomeres have been linked to conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular disease. Research has also shown that lifestyle factors, including diet, can speed up (or slow down) the process of shortening, which is sometimes considered an “aging clock.”

The four foods below can contribute to telomere shortening, so it may be best to limit their consumption for a long, healthy life.

1. Soda

Sugary soda is bad news for telomeres. A recent study of 5,309 adults in American Journal of Public Health found that a daily 600 mL serving of soda was associated with 4.6 years of premature aging, reports the website time.com. To put this in perspective, it’s the same amount that aging researchers have linked to smoking. Drinking a 240 ml soda a day had a smaller impact: it was related to an additional 1.9 years of aging. Although researchers haven’t found a link between telomeres and unsweetened diet soda, it may not be any better. Research shows that drinking diet soda daily is associated with a 67% increased risk of type 2 diabetes. And artificial sweeteners can also increase cravings for sugar.

2. Processed meat

Another telomere ban is processed meat such as hot dogs and pepperoni. A 2008 study of 840 people in the The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition analyzed the effect that various food groups had on telomere length. The researchers found that people who ate one or more servings of processed meat each week had shorter telomeres than those who ate no processed meat at all.

Soft drinks and cigarettes can carry the same weight in aging – iStock

3. Red meat

Increased intake of red meat, such as hamburgers and steaks, has long been linked to heart disease and cancer, and this may be related to its effect on telomeres. For a clinical nutrition study, rats were fed a variety of beef or chicken diets for four weeks. More red meat in the diet was associated with decreased telomere length in colon cells. Similar findings have been shown for white meat, although red has a greater effect. The good news: diets that included resistant starch, a good carbohydrate that helps burn fat, weakened the effect of red meat on telomeres. All the more reason to stuff yourself with foods high in resistant starch, including bananas and lentils.

4. Alcohol

Like red meat, alcohol also gets a bad rap for its connection to chronic health conditions. A study presented at the American Cancer Research Association’s 2010 Annual Meeting found that alcohol can also accelerate telomere shortening. The researchers analyzed the serum DNA of individuals who abused alcohol (22% ingested four or more drinks per day) and those with moderate alcohol use. Telomeres were dramatically shorter in heavy drinkers. In fact, they were half the length of non-abuse telomeres (0.41 vs. 0.79 units relative), so it’s a good idea to be aware of how much you drink.

