Elden Ring: see what resolution and frame rate will be on each console and PC

PC version will be released with 60 FPS limitation at 4K

THE BANDAI Namco released at what resolutions and frame rate the game Elden Ring will run on consoles and PC, the game is scheduled to be released on February 25, 2022 and is under development by FromSoftware and has a script produced by George RR Martin, creator of the book series that inspired the series game of Thrones.

Check below how Elden Ring will run on each device.

Xbox one

Resolution: 1600×900 pixels

Frame rate: 30 FPS

HDR: No

Raytracing: No

Xbox One X

Resolution: 3840×2160 pixels (4K)

Frame rate: 30 FPS

HDR: Yes

Raytracing: No

Xbox Series S



Resolution: 2560×1440 pixels

Frame rate: 60 FPS in performance mode, 30 FPS in quality mode

HDR: Yes

Raytracing: No

Xbox Series X

Resolution: 3840×2160 pixels (4K)

Frame rate: 60 FPS in performance mode, 30 FPS in quality mode

HDR: Yes

Raytracing: Yes (via update)

Playstation 4

Resolution: 1920×1080 pixels

Frame rate: 30 FPS in performance mode

HDR: Yes

Raytracing: No

PlayStation 4 Pro

Resolution: 3200×1800 pixels

Frame rate: 30 FPS in performance mode

HDR: Yes

Raytracing: No

PlayStation 5

Resolution: 3840×2160 pixels (4K)

Frame rate: 60 FPS in performance mode, 30 FPS in quality mode

HDR: Yes

Raytracing: Yes (via update)

PRAÇA



Resolution: 3840×2160 pixels (4K)

Frame rate: up to 60 FPS

HDR: Yes

Raytracing: Yes (via update)

We can see that new generation consoles will be able to reach the 60 FPS if the player chooses the performance mode, getting a graphic quality below what is found in the quality mode, which delivers 30 FPS during gambling.

the players of PRAÇA will have to settle for maximum resolution of 3840×2160 pixels (4K) and a frame rate locked in 60 FPS, something that had already happened at the release of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, another title developed by FromSoftware which was also released locked to 60 FPS at most, in this case the community itself has developed a patch to unlock the frame rate.

Elden Ring will be released in February 25th for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series and PRAÇA.

Source: BANDAI Namco