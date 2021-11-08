Elias do Sargento wins by-election of Jaguaruana and is the new mayor of the city – PontoPoder

Most voters from jaguarana he chose Sergeant Elias (PCdoB) to command the City Hall. Elected president of the City Council earlier this year, Elias took over as mayor in January, on an interim basis, because the ticket chosen for the Executive in last year’s elections was rejected by the Electoral Court.

Now, the politician assumes definitively the mandate in the Prefecture of Jaguaruana alongside the elected deputy mayor, Naldo Quirino (PP). In the election held this Sunday (7), he received 51.64% of the votes, defeating Roberto da Viúva (PDT).

“Our work will continue, always prioritizing the population and development of our municipality. This is just the beginning of an even better future for everyone”, declared the new mayor of the municipality.

Check out the result of the by-election in Jaguaruana:

Elias do Sargento (PCdoB) – 51.64%

Votes: 11,603 votes

Roberto da Viúva (PDT) – 48.36%

Votes: 10,866 votes

Total votes: 23,276

Whites: 251 votes (1.08% of the total)

Nulls: 556 votes (2.39% of the total)

During the campaign, Elias received strong support from PT allies, such as the federal deputy José Guimarães (PT) and the state secretary of Agrarian Development, By Assis Diniz (PT). already the PCdoB reaches three city halls under his command in Ceará. In addition to Jaguaruana, the party managed to elect, in 2020, mayors Chico Abreu, in São Luís do Curu, and Robério Rufino, in Ipu.

This Sunday night, Guimarães commemorated the results of the polls and announced the allocation of an amendment of R$ 500 thousand for Health in the municipality.

Victory for the people of Jaguaruna. In the by-election held today, the people chose our comrade Sergeant Elijah to govern the dear city. pic.twitter.com/hcPt7KlNHQ — José Guimarães (@guimaraes13PT) November 7, 2021

by-election

The by-election in Jaguaruana was determined by the Electoral Court after Roberto da Viúva and deputy mayor Flávia Façanha (PSB), elected in 2020, had their mandate revoked.

Unanimously, the TSE understood that she did not resign from a commissioned position she held as a parliamentary advisor in the Legislative Assembly of Ceará three months before the elections, as required by legislation.

Judicial actions

The pedetista, re-elected in 2020, also faced lawsuits for having accounts disapproved at the Court of Auditors of the State of Ceará (TCE) in the previous administration.

The imbroglio involving the pair has extended since the political campaign, so they were not even able to take office in 2021, because of legal problems.

The person in charge of City Hall since January was the president of the City Council, Elias do Sargento, who has now defeated the candidate at the ballot box.

new elections

The city of Jaguaruana was the fourth to have new elections this year. In August, the municipalities of Martinópole, Missão Velha and Pedra Branca were the first to hold supplementary elections in Ceará in 2021.

In Martinopolis, after the removal of James Bel (PP), for abandoning public office when he was a municipal teacher, the population elected its ally, Betão Souza (PP).

In Old Mission, Dr. Lorim (PDT) was elected beating Fitinha (PT), who in 2020 was deputy to the elected and removed Dr. Washington (MDB), who had accounts for an agreement with the Federal Government rejected by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU ) when he was mayor in another administration.

In White Rock, the elected at the beginning of the month was Matheus Góis (PSD). He is the son of Antônio Góis (PSD), a former mayor who in 2019 resigned from his position to escape the impeachment process by the City Council, which was seen as a maneuver subject to the punishment of ineligibility by the Electoral Court.